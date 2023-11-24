Global Aqueous Based Metal Cleaners Market Size To Worth USD 19.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aqueous Based Metal Cleaners Market Size to Grow from USD 12.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 19.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.





Aqueous-based metal cleaners are cleaning solutions that use water as their primary solvent combined with a number of additives to effectively clean and remove contaminants from metal surfaces. These cleaners are widely employed in industrial and commercial settings to do tasks including clearing debris, grease, oil, rust, and other types of residues off metal parts, machinery, and other components. Because they may be made to handle a variety of contaminants, aqueous-based cleansers are appropriate for a number of metal cleaning applications. Steel, aluminium, brass, copper, and other metal surfaces don't normally get harmed or corroded by these cleaners.

COVID 19 Impact

Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and the closing of factories in various locations hindered supply chains and decreased the availability of the components and raw materials needed to produce aqueous-based metal cleansers. Many industries that use aqueous-based metal cleaners, including the automotive, aerospace, and industrial industries, experienced major demand declines as a result of lockdowns, output restrictions, and economic instability. As a result, fewer orders for cleaning products were placed. Some industries shifted their focus to producing needs during the pandemic, which reduced demand for non-essential goods like industrial cleaners. The pandemic led to the postponement or delay of major industrial and building projects, which reduced the demand for the cleaning products needed in these operations. Due to issues, aqueous-based metal cleansers could not have been as widely accessible in some locations as they should have been.

As industries like manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and electronics continue to expand, there will likely be a greater need for efficient cleaning solutions to maintain and prepare metal components. Modern production processes usually require precise and clean metal surfaces. Aqueous-based cleansers with distinctive formulae can be vital in achieving the required cleanliness levels for processes like precision machining and electronics assembly. Metal surfaces need to be kept clean in order to ensure the products' quality and efficacy. Cleaning agents with an aqueous base can assist improve product quality and reduce flaws, which will increase demand from industries that place a high emphasis on quality control. Aqueous-based cleaners often expose workers to less toxic materials and are safer for them than solvent-based alternatives.

Sequestrants segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of cleaning chemicals segment, the global aqueous based cleaners market is segmented into Builders, Sequestrants and Inhibitors, Surfactants. Among these, sequestrants is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Sequestrants boost the effectiveness of metal cleaners by keeping metal ions in a soluble, non-reactive form. This ensures that metal surfaces can be cleaned of contaminants without failure. Sequestrants help to stop the corrosion of metal surfaces by stopping metal ions from reacting with oxygen or other corrosive chemicals while being cleaned. This quality is highly valued in businesses where corrosion protection is essential. In industries like electronics, aircraft, and precision manufacturing, specialised cleaning is frequently required to remove particular contaminants without damaging the metal surface. Sequestrants can be developed to address these specific issues.

Acidic segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the chemistry type, the global aqueous-based cleaners market is segmented into Alkaline, Acidic, and Neutral. Among these, the acidic segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Acidic cleansers are excellent in removing scale, rust, and mineral deposits from metal surfaces. Industries that use machinery in harsh environments usually require effective solutions to remove scale and rust. Metal machinery and equipment are routinely cleaned with acidic cleansers in industries including manufacturing, automotive, and construction to prevent corrosion and extend asset longevity. By removing rust, outdated paint, and coatings from metal parts with acidic cleaners, they can be repaired and rejuvenated. Sectors involved in the upkeep and modification of outdated gear may be the main drivers of demand for these cleaners. By educating companies about the proper application, safety measures, and benefits of acidic cleansers, this industry may see increased use and growth.

Ultrasonic segment dominates the market over the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the global aqueous based cleaners market is segmented into ultrasonic, rinse, dip, and spray. Among these, ultrasonic segment dominated the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. It is commonly known that ultrasonic cleaning has the ability to thoroughly clean delicate and hard-to-reach metal component parts. Industries that require precision cleaning, like aerospace, medical device manufacturing, and electronics manufacturing, may be the main drivers for ultrasonic cleaners. Businesses are using automation more and more to boost productivity and cut personnel costs. Ultrasonic cleaning devices can quickly and efficiently clean automated production lines. As industries like electronics, medical devices, and aircraft continue to grow, there will likely be a greater need for specialised cleaning equipment like ultrasonic cleaners.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world's biggest and fastest-growing economies, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. As these nations continue to industrialise and expand their manufacturing sectors, there is an increasing demand for effective metal cleaning products, particularly aqueous-based cleansers. The electronics and automotive industries are significant in the Asia-Pacific region. Both of these businesses require precise and efficient metal cleaning techniques to ensure the quality and efficacy of their products. Due to the rapid urbanisation and infrastructural development taking place in countries like China and India, metal components used in the construction, transportation, and energy sectors are in high demand. Aqueous-based metal cleansers are used to maintain these components' quality in part.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. North America is the home of many industries, including the automotive, aerospace, electronics, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. Metal cleaning solutions are required in each of these industries for a variety of reasons, which fuels the demand for aqueous-based cleansers. The cutting edge of manufacturing innovation in North America includes precision machining and additive manufacturing, including 3D printing. Aqueous-based metal cleaners may become more necessary as specialist cleaning solutions for these technologies become necessary.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global Aqueous Based Metal Cleaners Market include BASF SE, Dow, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Nouryon, Clariant AG, The Chemours Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Ashland Global Holdings, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In December 2022, in China, BASF introduced automotive paints made with renewable raw ingredients and verified biomass balance procedures.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market, Cleaning Chemicals Analysis

Builders

Sequestrants and Inhibitors

Surfactants

Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market, Chemistry Type Analysis

Alkaline

Acidic

Neutral

Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market, Technology Analysis

Ultrasonic

Rinse

Dip

Spray

Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market, End Use Analysis

Manufacturing

Automotive & Aerospace

Healthcare

Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



