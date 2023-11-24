U.S. Non-Dairy Plant Milk Market Analysis: Almond, Oat & More through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond, Oat & Other Plant Milks in the U.S. through 2027: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. non-dairy, plant-based beverage market has witnessed a remarkable transformation from being an alternative choice to becoming a mainstream staple.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of this innovation-rich market segment. This report dives deep into dairy alternatives crafted from almonds, oats, cashews, soy, coconuts, rice, hemp, flax, and various other ingredients. It offers invaluable data and analysis on a category that continues to evolve in response to shifting consumer preferences and needs.

Key insights from the report encompass:

Market Volume & Trends:

A detailed examination of the total market volume, segmented by plant source, flavor, distribution channel, and package type.

Analysis of leading players' sales volume, growth rates, and market share.

Insights into the private label market for both soy and almond milk.

Wholesale dollar sales figures and advertising expenditures within the sector.

Beverage Marketing's exclusive five-year projections for packaging, flavors, and more.

Plant Milk Market Landscape:

Exploration of the major companies and brands in the dairy alternative sector.

Detailed data on volume, share, and growth for leading plant-based milk trademarks, including Blue Diamond Almond Breeze, Silk Almond, Califia Farms, Oatly, and more.

Analysis of the private label almond milk and private label soy milk markets.

Advertising expenditures for key soy, almond milk, and other dairy alternative companies and brands.

Volume, share, and growth breakdowns by flavor, including vanilla, plain, chocolate, and coffee, for both soymilk and almond milk.

Forecasts and insights on the future performance of dairy alternatives across various sales channels through 2027.

The report presents data in Excel spreadsheets, complemented by a concise executive summary that highlights key developments, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides a detailed discussion of the leading companies driving the plant milk beverage market.

With plant-based milk evolving into a mainstream choice for consumers seeking dairy alternatives, this report is a crucial resource for industry players, analysts, and anyone interested in the dynamic non-dairy beverage market.

COMPANY PROFILES

Danone North America

H.P. Hood

Blue Diamond Growers

Stremicks Heritage Foods

Pacific Foods

SunOpta

Eden Foods

Califia Farms

