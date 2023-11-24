Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market Report 2023: 5G Era Accelerates Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides invaluable insights into the ever-evolving world of cellular routers, gateways, and modems, offering businesses a strategic edge in the fast-paced IoT connectivity landscape.

The Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market - 7th Edition report presents a deep dive into the latest developments in the cellular router and gateway market, offering over 115 pages of unique business intelligence. With 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary, this report serves as a vital resource for informed decision-making.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Robust Growth: A recent survey conducted among cellular IoT gateway vendors revealed that the global cellular IoT gateway market reached a significant milestone in 2022, with an estimated worth of approximately US$ 1.44 billion, marking a substantial 19 percent increase from the previous year. Promising Projections: Anticipating the future, the report forecasts a remarkable growth trajectory for cellular IoT gateways, projecting shipments to surge from 5.6 million units in 2022 to an estimated 9.5 million units by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9 percent. Regional Insights: The Americas emerged as the dominant regional market, contributing approximately US$ 721 million in revenues. The European and Asia-Pacific regions followed closely with US$ 366 million and US$ 302 million, respectively. The report predicts a robust CAGR of 12.1 percent in the next five years, propelling the market to an estimated US$ 2.5 billion in 2027. Market Leaders: The report identifies Ericsson-owned Cradlepoint as the market leader, with an estimated US$ 360 million in annual revenues from IoT gateway sales. Sierra Wireless, part of Semtech since early 2023, claimed the second-largest position, boasting US$ 132 million in annual revenues. Diverse Vendor Landscape: Beyond the top players, other significant cellular router and gateway vendors making their mark in the industry include Teltonika Networks, Cisco, Digi International, Hongdian, Peplink, InHand Networks, Four-Faith, and HMS Networks. 5G Era Acceleration: As the industry enters the 5G era, the cost per GB is expected to decrease, making 5G connectivity a more attractive option compared to fixed broadband. This shift is poised to expand the market for cellular routers, gateways, and modems. Comprehensive Insights: The report offers a wealth of information, including insights from 30 executive interviews, an overview of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain, detailed market analysis and trends, profiles of 31 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 13 module vendors, certification requirements for cellular devices, price comparisons, and market forecasts until 2027.

Key Report Features:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies

Summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 31 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 13 module vendors

Overview of certifications required for cellular devices

Price comparisons between cellular router and gateway vendors

Market forecasts lasting until 2027

Key Topics Covered:

IoT Networking and Communications

Routers, gateways and modems

Embedding cellular technology in products and systems

Cellular IoT from 2G to 5G

Market analysis and forecasts

Embedded cellular IoT module vendor market shares

Cellular IoT module market analysis and forecasts

The cellular router and gateway market and vendor market shares

Cellular router and gateway market analysis and forecasts

Market trends

Transportation is the largest cellular router end market

5G router shipments are set to accelerate

Enterprises adopt 5G/LTE solutions for resilient connectivity

Enterprise routers offered as premium options for FWA services

Private cellular networks to expand the addressable market for cellular routers

Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive niches

Modular devices enable flexibility and upgradability

Cellular router providers experienced strong revenue growth in 2022-2023

The cellular router and gateway industry continues its consolidation journey

Company Profiles and Strategies

Acksys

ADLINK Technology

Advantech

BEC Technologies

Belden

Casa Systems

Cisco

Cradlepoint (Ericsson)

Digi International

Eurotech

Four-Faith Communication Technology

HMS Networks

Hongdian

InHand Networks

INSYS Microelectronics

Lantronix

MC Technologies

Milesight

Moxa

MultiTech

Option (Crescent)

Peplink

Queclink Wireless Solutions

RAD

Red Lion

Robustel

Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus

Systech Corporation

Teltonika Networks

Webdyn

Westermo (Ependion)

China Mobile IoT

Fibocom

Gosuncn RichLink

MeiG Smart Technology

Murata

Neoway

Nordic Semiconductor

Quectel

Rolling Wireless (Fibocom)

Sierra Wireless (Semtech)

Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)

Telit Cinterion

u-blox

