The Future of Automotive Manufacturing: Smart Manufacturing will Strengthen Future Growth Potential and Enable Vertical Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Automotive Manufacturing - Evolution of Smart Factories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive manufacturing is a complex and ever-evolving industry shaped by technological advancements, economic conditions, and consumer preferences. As the demand for automobiles grew, automotive manufacturing has evolved from being highly reliant on manual labor to adopting new technologies and mass production techniques. The most important development in automotive manufacturing, next to the introduction of the assembly line, has been the adoption of robotics and automation. Robotics and automation have helped manufacturers improve efficiency, quality, and reduce costs. Next in this line of major transformations is smart manufacturing, driven by the rise of electric vehicles and digital manufacturing techniques.
Smart manufacturing leverages emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT), to create efficient, sustainable, and adaptable production systems. Smart manufacturing techniques are being used in automotive manufacturing to improve a wide range of processes, including product design, production planning and scheduling, quality control, and supply chain management.
This research covers the various systems/products/methods that make smart manufacturing practical and addressed the following points.
- Various milestones in the evolution of automotive manufacturing
- The transition from Industry 4.0 to 5.0 and its impact on the automotive industry
- Various challenges and threats to the adoption of these digital technologies
- Extent of use of various technologies in smart manufacturing solutions
The significant questions answered include:
- What are the important features of a smart factory? When is a manufacturing plant smart?
- What are the major digital techniques employed in smart factories across the world?
- What is the extent of adoption of these techniques by major OEMs?
- What are the proposed /expected automotive smart factories around the world?
- What are the nascent smart manufacturing techniques that will have a huge transformative impact on the future?
Smart manufacturing is transforming the automotive manufacturing industry by improving efficiency, quality, flexibility, and sustainability. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, smart manufacturing techniques will become even more predominant. Automotive manufacturers that embrace smart manufacturing will be best-positioned to compete in the global marketplace.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Environment
- Innovations in Manufacturing
- Evolution of Smart Automotive Manufacturing
- Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0 Transition
- Select Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Assessment
- Upcoming Smart Factories, Global
- Automotive Smart Manufacturing - Vendor Ecosystem
Smart Factories - Overview
- Features of a Smart Factory
- Automotive Manufacturing - Major Stages
- Smart Manufacturing Techniques in Automotive Manufacturing
- Technology Landscape across Automotive Manufacturing
- Smart Factory Drivers
- Challenges Faced in the Adoption of Smart Manufacturing
- Cybersecurity Threats in Smart Manufacturing
Smart Manufacturing - Extent of Adoption by Select OEMs
- Tesla - The Gigafactories
- Toyota - 3-axis Approach to Manufacturing
- Nissan - Intelligent Factory
- BMW - Factories of the Future
- Volkswagen - Connected Production Leader
- GM
- Ford
- Hyundai
Digital Techniques in Automotive Manufacturing
- AI-enabled Generative Design
- GM and Autodesk AI Generative Design Partnership
- Secondmind
- AI-driven Autonomous Systems - OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Workspaces - OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Workspaces - Ford
- Holo-Light
- DTs - OEM Initiatives
- DTs - VinFast
- Additive Manufacturing - OEM Initiatives
- Megacasting - Tesla Use Case
- Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS)
Digital Techniques in Automotive Quality Control
- Machine Vision Systems - OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Prototyping - OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Product Testing - Renault-Nissan Alliance
- Predictive Maintenance
Digital Techniques in Automotive Inventory Management and Supply Chain
- Next-generation ERP Systems
- Connected Supply Chain
- DT in the Supply Chain
- Future Application - Strengthening DT with Blockchain
- Supply chain - Partnerships
Nascent Methods in Automotive Manufacturing
- ChatGPT in Automotive Manufacturing - Overview
- ChatGPT's Role in Automotive Production
- ChatGPT's Role in Automotive QC
- Mercedes-Benz- ChatGPT-driven Intelligent Vehicle Production
- Quantum Computing Use Cases in Manufacturing- Segmentation
- Case Study- BMW Using Quantum Computing for Robot Path Optimization
- Quantum Computing in Manufacturing- Automotive Partnerships
- Automotive OEMs and Tier I Exploring Quantum in Manufacturing
- Micro Factories
- Swarm Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - ICT for Green Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - MR on the Factory Floor
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Data-based Business Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t19zvu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.