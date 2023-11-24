The Future of Automotive Manufacturing: Smart Manufacturing will Strengthen Future Growth Potential and Enable Vertical Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Automotive Manufacturing - Evolution of Smart Factories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive manufacturing is a complex and ever-evolving industry shaped by technological advancements, economic conditions, and consumer preferences. As the demand for automobiles grew, automotive manufacturing has evolved from being highly reliant on manual labor to adopting new technologies and mass production techniques. The most important development in automotive manufacturing, next to the introduction of the assembly line, has been the adoption of robotics and automation. Robotics and automation have helped manufacturers improve efficiency, quality, and reduce costs. Next in this line of major transformations is smart manufacturing, driven by the rise of electric vehicles and digital manufacturing techniques.



Smart manufacturing leverages emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT), to create efficient, sustainable, and adaptable production systems. Smart manufacturing techniques are being used in automotive manufacturing to improve a wide range of processes, including product design, production planning and scheduling, quality control, and supply chain management.



This research covers the various systems/products/methods that make smart manufacturing practical and addressed the following points.

Various milestones in the evolution of automotive manufacturing

The transition from Industry 4.0 to 5.0 and its impact on the automotive industry

Various challenges and threats to the adoption of these digital technologies

Extent of use of various technologies in smart manufacturing solutions

The significant questions answered include:

What are the important features of a smart factory? When is a manufacturing plant smart?

What are the major digital techniques employed in smart factories across the world?

What is the extent of adoption of these techniques by major OEMs?

What are the proposed /expected automotive smart factories around the world?

What are the nascent smart manufacturing techniques that will have a huge transformative impact on the future?

Smart manufacturing is transforming the automotive manufacturing industry by improving efficiency, quality, flexibility, and sustainability. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, smart manufacturing techniques will become even more predominant. Automotive manufacturers that embrace smart manufacturing will be best-positioned to compete in the global marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Environment

Innovations in Manufacturing

Evolution of Smart Automotive Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0 Transition

Select Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Assessment

Upcoming Smart Factories, Global

Automotive Smart Manufacturing - Vendor Ecosystem

Smart Factories - Overview

Features of a Smart Factory

Automotive Manufacturing - Major Stages

Smart Manufacturing Techniques in Automotive Manufacturing

Technology Landscape across Automotive Manufacturing

Smart Factory Drivers

Challenges Faced in the Adoption of Smart Manufacturing

Cybersecurity Threats in Smart Manufacturing

Smart Manufacturing - Extent of Adoption by Select OEMs

Tesla - The Gigafactories

Toyota - 3-axis Approach to Manufacturing

Nissan - Intelligent Factory

BMW - Factories of the Future

Volkswagen - Connected Production Leader

GM

Ford

Hyundai

Digital Techniques in Automotive Manufacturing

AI-enabled Generative Design

GM and Autodesk AI Generative Design Partnership

Secondmind

AI-driven Autonomous Systems - OEM Initiatives

Virtual Workspaces - OEM Initiatives

Virtual Workspaces - Ford

Holo-Light

DTs - OEM Initiatives

DTs - VinFast

Additive Manufacturing - OEM Initiatives

Megacasting - Tesla Use Case

Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS)

Digital Techniques in Automotive Quality Control

Machine Vision Systems - OEM Initiatives

Virtual Prototyping - OEM Initiatives

Virtual Product Testing - Renault-Nissan Alliance

Predictive Maintenance

Digital Techniques in Automotive Inventory Management and Supply Chain

Next-generation ERP Systems

Connected Supply Chain

DT in the Supply Chain

Future Application - Strengthening DT with Blockchain

Supply chain - Partnerships

Nascent Methods in Automotive Manufacturing

ChatGPT in Automotive Manufacturing - Overview

ChatGPT's Role in Automotive Production

ChatGPT's Role in Automotive QC

Mercedes-Benz- ChatGPT-driven Intelligent Vehicle Production

Quantum Computing Use Cases in Manufacturing- Segmentation

Case Study- BMW Using Quantum Computing for Robot Path Optimization

Quantum Computing in Manufacturing- Automotive Partnerships

Automotive OEMs and Tier I Exploring Quantum in Manufacturing

Micro Factories

Swarm Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - ICT for Green Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - MR on the Factory Floor

Growth Opportunity 3 - Data-based Business Opportunities

