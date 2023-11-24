North American Automotive HVAC Growth Opportunities: Multi-zone Climate Control Focused on Personalization and Customized Control is Expected to Gain Prominence in Automotive HVAC

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Automotive HVAC Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Passenger cars have included HVAC systems since the 2nd half of the past century. The United States produced the 1st car with air conditioning in the 1960s. Initially, the HVAC system was a premium feature; however, in most of the vehicles sold nowadays, HVAC has become a standard feature.

HVAC systems are of 2 types: Manual and automatic. Manual HVAC systems are rudimentary, with knobs to adjust the airflow to the desired level, while automatic HVAC systems maintain the desired cabin temperature by adjusting airflow based on the preset temperature. Automatic systems also have the option of dividing the cabin into zones and setting different temperatures for individual zones based on passengers' preferences. HVAC systems are significant in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) due to the additional heat the electrical components generate.

This study provides an overview of the North American automotive HVAC industry and discusses the impact of various trends on the growth and deployment strategies of OEMs and suppliers in the market. It also analyzes crucial market aspects, HVAC system types, market trends and forecasts, and growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Penetration by Segmentation

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Manual HVAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automatic HVAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis

Technology Overview

Automotive HVAC: Evolution

Automotive HVAC: Components

Impact of CASE on Automotive HVAC

Air Purification Technologies

HVAC Systems in BEVs

OEM Use-Cases

Ford Group

Stellantis Group

GM Group

Tesla

Supplier Profiles

Valeo

Mahle-Behr and Behr-Hella

Hanon

Denso

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Automatic Climate Control

Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Heat Pumps in BEVs

Growth Opportunity 3: Personalization Features

