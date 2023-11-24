Technology and IP Analysis of Upcycled Polymers: Focus on Sustainability and Need for High-performance, Environment-friendly Polymers Drives Advances in Upcycling Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology and IP Analysis of Upcycled Polymers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although use of polymers is steadily increasing globally, the rate of recycling these plastics is still less than 10%, resulting in approximately 50% of the plastic waste getting dumped in landfills. This occurs primarily because existing chemical and mechanical recycling processes have low recycling rates, high energy consumption, and are often expensive to scale, which hinders their adoption. In response, stakeholders in plastic recycling are developing new upcycling approaches that will increase the recycling rate of polymeric waste, are energy efficient, and scale easily.

This research focuses on existing and emerging polymer upcycling technologies and how they improve and add value to plastics' circular economy. The study includes an in-depth analysis of various technological developments in upcycling and the efforts to increase their commercial potential.

The research categorizes upcycling technologies into three distinct categories: polymers to polymers, polymers to molecules, and polymers to materials. These categories are determined by the nature of the final product generated through the process of upcycling polymeric waste.

The studies encompass a range of polymeric waste materials, including but not limited to polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polycarbonate (PC), polystyrene (PS), mixed polymeric waste (MPW), and polyurethane (PUR), each of which undergoes distinct upcycling approaches.

Key Discussion Points

Advancing the Circular Economy through Polymer Upcycling: Challenges of existing recycling technologies and benefits of polymer upcycling over recycling

Challenges of existing recycling technologies and benefits of polymer upcycling over recycling Growth Drivers and Restraints: Factors driving the demand for upcycled polymers and challenges associated with their adoption

Factors driving the demand for upcycled polymers and challenges associated with their adoption Technology Ecosystem: A look into research and development (R&D) activities of existing and emerging polymer upcycling technologies and their current technology readiness levels (TRLs)

A look into research and development (R&D) activities of existing and emerging polymer upcycling technologies and their current technology readiness levels (TRLs) IP Analysis: Overview of the global patent filing activities of stakeholders in upcycled polymers

Overview of the global patent filing activities of stakeholders in upcycled polymers Stakeholder Activities: A glance at business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, joint ventures, and funding various stakeholders adopt to strengthen the development of polymer upcycling technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Research Segmentation

Primary Topics and Questions the Study Will Answer

Primary Challenges with Existing Recycling Technologies

The Benefits of Polymer Upcycling over Recycling

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Analysis: Polymers to Polymers

Converting Polymeric Waste to Polymers: An Introduction

High Scalability of DE-PE Encouraging Commercialization at Industrial Scale

High Complexity Associated with Polymer Functionalization Limiting its Adoption

Summary: Innovations from Stakeholders in Polymers to Polymers

Technology Analysis: Polymers to Molecules

Converting Polymeric Waste to Additives, Chemicals, and Monomers: An Introduction

Photo-induced Depolymerization Using Sunlight to Upcycle Polymeric Waste

Academia to Research Catalytic Depolymerization, a Promising Upcycling Approach

Greater Feed Flexibility and High Yield Promoting HTL Growth

Biological Depolymerization Encouraging Polymer Upcycling toward Sustainability and Energy-efficiency

Summary of Technology Developments for Polymers to Molecules

Technology Analysis: Polymers to Materials

Converting Polymeric Waste into Nanomaterials: An Introduction

Flashing Polymeric Waste at High Temperatures to Produce Graphene and C Nanotubes

Microwave-based Oxidative Degradation for Upcycling Polymeric Waste

Feedstock Flexibility Increasing Adoption of Pyrolysis for Upcycling Polymeric Waste

Hydrothermal Carbonization Upcycling Polymeric Waste with Production Yields of up to 96%

Dehalogenation Promising a Low-energy Pathway to Upcycle Hard-to-recycle Thermoplastics

Low Production Yield Limiting the Adoption of Electrospinning for Upcycling Polymeric Waste

Summary of Technology Developments for Polymers to Materials

Patent Analysis

The United States Dominating Patent Filing in Upcycled Polymers

Ban on Plastic Waste Exports to Developing Markets Driving R&D in Polymer Upcycling

Funding & Investment Snapshot

Global Economic Slowdown Leading to Decline in Private Investment for Upcycled Polymers

Venture Capital Investment Focusing on Upcycled Polymer Commercialization

Private Funding Focusing on Accelerating Commercialization

Notable Public Funding Activities across the Globe

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Process Optimization to Support Mixed-waste Upcycling

Growth Opportunity 2: Computational Approaches to Advance Enzymatic Upcycling

Growth Opportunity 3: Accelerated R&D in Upcycling Thermosetting Polymers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnwgb2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.