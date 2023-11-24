Strategic Profiling of Emerging eMobility Companies: Focus on Alibaba, Apple, Baidu, DiDi, Foxconn, Huawei, Sony and Xiaomi

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profiling of Emerging eMobility Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is increasingly electrified, and multiple tech companies are entering the sector, making it competitive and fragmented. This study provides a strategic overview of several new entrants in the automotive industry, with the intent of identifying and understanding the factors that contribute to their success. New entrants in the automotive sector are focusing on smart technologies in the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) ecosystem.

The report has examined each company's innovation and research portfolios as well as purchasing assets and capabilities. The study also covers partnerships between traditional automakers and contract manufacturers, which are expected to shape the automotive sector. The study period is 2021-2030.

Research Highlights

Provide an overview of eMobility companies (e.g., Alibaba, Apple, Baidu, DiDi, Foxconn, Huawei, Sony Corp) and their in-house applications and operating systems, including financial analysis

Deep dive into companies' key operational strategies with a focus on their automotive capabilities

Understand and analyze the companies' business models and partnerships



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Key Takeaways

Competency Analysis of eMobility Companies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Company Overview

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Financial Overview

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Plan to Enter the Automotive Market through IM Motors

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

Alibaba Group Holding Limited in Automotive

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc.: Company Overview

Apple Inc.: Financial Overview

Apple Inc.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Market with Project Titan

Apple Inc.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

Apple Inc. in Automotive

Baidu Inc.

Baidu Inc.: Company Overview

Baidu Inc.: Financial Overview

Baidu Inc.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Market with Apollo

Baidu Inc.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

Baidu Inc. in Automotive

DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc.: Company Overview

DiDi Global Inc.: Financial Overview

DiDi Global Inc.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Space

DiDi Global Inc.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

DiDi Global Inc. in Automotive

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Company Overview

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Financial Overview

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Entry into the Automotive Space

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. in Automotive

Huawei

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Company Overview

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Financial Overview

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Space

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in Automotive

Sony Group Corp.

Sony Group Corp.: Company Overview

Sony Group Corp.: Financial Overview

Sony Group Corp.: Entry into the Automotive Space with the VISION Series

Sony Group Corp.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

Sony Group Corp. in Automotive

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation: Company Overview

Xiaomi Corporation: Financial Overview

Xiaomi Corporation: Plan to Enter the Automotive Space with its EV MS11

Xiaomi Corporation: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space

Xiaomi Corporation in Automotive

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Developing a Service Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and Knowledge Sharing

Growth Opportunity 3: Business Diversification and New Business Models

