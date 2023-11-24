Rising Awareness of the Oil Antioxidant Properties the Demand of Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Oil Market Increasing, Projected to Reach at a US$ 2,701.5 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Coffea arabica (coffee) seed oil market is on the brink of a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 1,347.9 million by 2023. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the Coffea arabica (coffee) seed oil market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 2,701.5 million.



The Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Oil market is transforming, propelled by a shift towards natural and effective skincare solutions. Positioned as a remedy for common skin issues associated with modern lifestyles, such as stress, pollution, and sun damage, Coffea arabica seed oil has emerged as a critical player in the beauty and wellness industry. This natural oil stands out for its antioxidant properties, pivotal in shielding the skin against DNA degradation and sunburn cell formation.

One of the prominent trends shaping the market is the growing awareness among consumers about the advantageous effects of Coffea arabica seed oil on the skin. As education about the oil's benefits proliferates, there is a discernible inclination among consumers to choose products that incorporate this natural ingredient. This shift in consumer preference aligns with the overarching trend toward clean beauty and a desire for skincare products with transparent and natural formulations.

Moreover, the anti-aging benefits of Coffea arabica seed oil have captured the attention of consumers seeking to reduce the appearance of fine lines and sunspots. This trend underscores a broader movement towards proactive skincare, where individuals are increasingly seeking preventative measures to maintain youthful and healthy skin.

A key opportunity lies in the market's response to the rising disposable income of the population. With increased financial resources, consumers are more willing to invest in high-quality skincare products that feature Coffea arabica seed oil. This trend not only signifies the economic strength of the market but also highlights the perceived value and efficacy of products infused with this beneficial oil.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 1,257.4 million.

Based on product type, oils are expected to dominate at a market share of 37.3% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on the nature of the product, organic products will register at a market share of 38.7% in 2023.

in 2023. Spain is estimated to expand at a market share of 7.8% by 2033.

“The multi-purpose use of Coffea arabica (coffee) seed oil is anticipated to offer a variety of skincare benefits potentially and is considered one of the major drivers of the Coffea arabica (coffee) seed oil market,” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The Coffea arabica (coffee) seed oil industry boasts many market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors.

Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Some of the key developments are-

In August 2022, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, launched SkinMedica Firm & Tone Lotion for Body, a professional-grade skincare product formulated to prevent and address visible signs of body skin aging for a toned look.

In April 2022, Mibelle Biochemistry launched two ingredients at in-cosmetics Global 2022 namely, SLVR’Coffee (INCI- Coffea Arabica Seed Extract (and) Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (and) Tocopherol), an upcycled coffee-based active to promote moisturization.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global Coffea arabica (coffee) seed oil market analysis, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Coffea arabica (coffee) seed oil market is segmented based on major By Closure Type Product Type (Oils, Creams, Lotions, Fragrances, Others), End Use (Aromatherapy, Cosmetics and personal care, Food, Others), Packaging (0 - 4 oz, 5 - 8 oz, 9 - 16 oz, 1 kg), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect, E-commerce, Independent Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Others) and by region: (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan, Japan, China, Middle East & Africa)

Global Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Oil Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Oils

Creams

Lotions

Fragrances

Others



By End Use:

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food

Others

By Packaging:

0 to 4 oz

5 to 8 oz

9 to 16 oz

1 kg

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

E-commerce

Independent Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



