Corrosion Monitoring Market Key Growth Opportunities: AI-based Corrosion Detection and Monitoring, Digital Twin and Asia-Pacific Growth Opportunies

The importance of installing corrosion monitoring solutions is increasing due to aging assets and infrastructure in places like oil and gas plants and power plants. These solutions are gaining popularity globally because they can detect severe, rapidly progressing corrosion that could be missed during a conventional periodic inspection.

The corrosion monitoring market is split into product category and end-use industry segments. Product category is segmented into intrusive and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring. Intrusive corrosion monitoring includes electrical resistance (ER probes), linear polarization resistance (LPR probes), and corrosion coupons, and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring includes permanently installed ultrasonic sensors that measure wall thickness and correlate thickness data to corrosion. The end-use industry is segmented into upstream oil and gas, mid-stream oil and gas, downstream oil and gas, and others.

The study's main objective is to identify the key growth opportunities prevailing in the market and what factors would boost or restrain the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Corrosion Monitoring Market - End-use Industries

Corrosion Monitoring Market - Overview

O&G Industry - Present Trends

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Sustainability and Corrosion Monitoring Market

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

How Will Corrosion Monitoring Help Achieve Sustainability?

How Are Corrosion Monitoring Participants Addressing Their Sustainability Strategy?

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-based Corrosion Detection and Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twin

Growth Opportunity 3: Value-added Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Offering a Broad Range of Solution Options

Growth Opportunity 5: Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

