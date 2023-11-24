Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 70+ Companies and 75+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Ocular Hypertension pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Ocular Hypertension pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Ocular Hypertension treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Ocular Hypertension commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Ocular Hypertension collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Ocular Hypertension R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Ocular Hypertension.



This segment of the Ocular Hypertension report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



NCX-470: Nicox



NCX 470, is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop, currently in Phase III clinical development for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



It is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop that leverages the potent intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effects of NO and prostaglandin analogs (PGAs). NCX 470 incorporates Nicox's proprietary NO-donating research platform and bimatoprost in a single molecule. It is designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower IOP by two different pathways in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



QLS-101: Qlaris Bio



QLS-101 is an investigational therapy, designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by reducing episcleral venous pressure (EVP) in individuals with glaucoma. It is currently in Phase II trial in adolescents with Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS) who have clinical evidence of glaucoma and/or ocular hypertension (OHT) related to SWS elevated EVP in at least one eye.



It is a novel adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-sensitive potassium (KATP) channel modulator administered as a topical eyedrop. Beyond its potential utility as an effective monotherapy or additive therapy for the lowering of IOP in primary open angle glaucoma (POAG), QLS-101 may represent a new treatment paradigm in additional populations where current IOP-lowering therapies are inadequate, including normal-tension glaucoma (NTG) and patients with Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS, a rare pediatric disease).



TO-O-1001: TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.



TO-O-1001 (Formerly known as MG-O-1001) eye drops is a patented new generation Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor for treating patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Its therapeutic potency is established through a dual-targeting mechanism, which in turn leads to relaxation of the cells of trabecular meshwork and the inner walls of Schlemm's canal. It is currently in Phase I/II for Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.



Its unique features include novel and proven working mechanism, good for used alone or in combination with the other IOP-lowering agents, best in class as the ROCK inhibition is a proven clinical approach for lowering IOP, animal studies showed superior efficacy results in IOP-lowering than the current market leader, and user-friendly as once a day.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Ocular Hypertension drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Ocular Hypertension. The companies which have their Ocular Hypertension drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Ocular Hypertension therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Ocular Hypertension drugs.

