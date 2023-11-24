Global Toys and Games Retail Market Almanac 2023

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys and Games Retail Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Toys & Games Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

The toys & games market includes retail sales of action figures, activity toys, dolls, games, infant and baby toys, miniature models, plush toys, puzzles, ride-on model toys, and toy vehicles.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation), and all currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.

The global toys & games market had total revenues of $115,521.5 million in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022.

India's continued economic growth has created an enlarged middle class with increased spending power, leaving more disposable income to spend on toys and games.

Globally the Asia-Pacific region has by far the largest toys & games market, accounting for 35.9% of the global market value in 2022.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the global toys & games retail Market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the global toys & games retail Market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global toys & games retail Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

How large is the global toys & games retail Market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Report Benefits

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global toys & games retail Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global toys & games retail Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key toys & games retail Market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global toys & games retail Market with five year forecast

