Global Toys and Games Retail Market Almanac 2023

Global Toys & Games Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
- The toys & games market includes retail sales of action figures, activity toys, dolls, games, infant and baby toys, miniature models, plush toys, puzzles, ride-on model toys, and toy vehicles.
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation), and all currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.
- The global toys & games market had total revenues of $115,521.5 million in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022.
- India's continued economic growth has created an enlarged middle class with increased spending power, leaving more disposable income to spend on toys and games.
- Globally the Asia-Pacific region has by far the largest toys & games market, accounting for 35.9% of the global market value in 2022.
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the global toys & games retail Market by value in 2022?
- What will be the size of the global toys & games retail Market in 2027?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global toys & games retail Market?
- How has the Market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global toys & games retail Market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Report Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global toys & games retail Market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global toys & games retail Market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key toys & games retail Market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global toys & games retail Market with five year forecast
Company Profiles
- Toys R Us Asia
- CDiscount
- Carrefour
- myToys
- Woolworths Group
- Wesfarmers
- Associated Retailers
- Grupo BIG
- Lojas Americanas
- Magazine Luiza
- Ri Happy Brinquedos
- Alibaba Group Holding
- JD
- Toonz Retail India
- Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd
- PT. Matahari Putra Prima Tbk
- Rakuten Group Inc
- Coppel SA de CV
- Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV
- Koninklijke Jumbo BV
- bol.com bv
- Mirage Retail Group BV
- Walmart Inc
- Mastermind LP
- Wildberries.ru
- PJSC Detsky Mir
- Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH & Co KG
- Nille AS
- Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
- Hamleys of London Ltd
- Lazada Group
- Toy Zone
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.
- Gwangju Shinsegae Co. Ltd.
- El Corte Ingles SA
- Toys R Us Ltd
- Migros Ticaret AS
- Smyths Toys Ltd
- J Sainsbury plc
- The Entertainer (Amersham) Ltd.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Target Corp
- Lego
