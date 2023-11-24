BLOCK3000 Concludes Spectacular Virtual Event, Uniting Blockchain Enthusiasts and Driving Innovation

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOCK3000, the "first crypto event launchpad” and virtual conference dedicated to blockchain technology, Web3, and cryptocurrencies, successfully concluded its three-day event, bringing together over 1,600 attendees from across the globe.c

Their first virtual was a success, paying testament to the growing demand to unite the web3 community across the globe. The event featured a diverse lineup of influential speakers, insightful discussions, and an exciting startup competition, cementing its position as a premier platform for the blockchain community. The Startup Battle showcased thirteen innovative blockchain projects vying for the top spot, with startups having access to showcase their projects to potential investors. Voting will commence next week and open for seven days, after which the winner will be announced.

Industry figures, including pioneers and early adopters, addressed pivotal 2023 themes such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, including growth prospects, impact on the economy, and correlation with other markets. Key takeaways include blockchain and digitalization - prospects of implementation in various industries of the digital economy.

Among the several topics explored across the three-day event, Umedjon Ikromov, Head of Research at YTWO, highlighted the importance of networking and collaboration between startups and small VCs, emphasizing their impact on the success of innovative projects. Ricardo Fernando Martins, Chief Crypto Officer at Bison Digital Assets (Bison Bank), explored the potential for seamless integration and enhanced security through the collaboration of the crypto and banking sectors.

Romain Babitskyi, Founder and CEO of Babitskyi Capital and BLOCK3000 Organizer, expressed his excitement about the event's success, stating, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of BLOCK3000. This event has demonstrated the power of the blockchain community and its ability to drive innovation and progress. We are committed to continuing to provide a platform for collaboration, education, and growth within the blockchain ecosystem."

BLOCK3000 has successfully established itself as a leading event in the blockchain industry, bringing together enthusiasts, experts, and startups to explore the future of this transformative technology. The event's emphasis on education, networking, and innovation has solidified its position as a driving force in the blockchain ecosystem.

About BLOCK3000

BLOCK3000 is one of the largest international virtual conferences dedicated to blockchain technology, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies, and startup battle presented in an innovative format.

