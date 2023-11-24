Europe Garage Door Market Insights and Forecast Report, 2023 and 2024-2029

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Garage Door Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Garage Door Market is projected to reach a value of $3.33 Billion by 2029 from $2.58 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%

Europe stands at the forefront of the garage door market, witnessing significant growth in the installation of garage doors in new construction projects, as well as a surge in demand for garage doors in renovation and retrofit endeavors. The region's existing building stock is characterized by energy inefficiency, prompting residential, institutional, and industrial sectors to increasingly embrace eco-friendly and green technologies. This shift aims to mitigate environmental pollution and reduce the carbon footprint associated with buildings.

This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of garage doors in the Europe region. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the Europe garage door market to gain access to commercially launched products.

In Europe, the demand for garage doors with multiple glazed options and variants that offer high thermal efficiency is substantial. These advanced garage doors play a crucial role in minimizing heat loss through building garage doors, aligning with energy directives focused on constructing energy-efficient structures. Moreover, these garage doors are designed not only for efficiency but also for aesthetic appeal, seamlessly integrating with the overall building structure.

The growth of the European residential sector is expected to be a major driver for the garage door market. The construction of new residential properties is on the rise, propelling the demand for new garage doors. This, in turn, fuels the replacement of old doors, including their thresholds and frames. The trend toward multi-glazed garage doors is gaining traction as a modern solution in the market.

Germany emerges as one of the largest markets for garage doors in Europe. Factors such as low interest rates, population growth, and job security contribute to the country's construction sector's expansion. This, in turn, drives the demand for new construction projects and replacement activities in the garage door market.

Italy, on the other hand, has established itself as a prominent global photovoltaic (PV) market. Government policies in alignment with EU directives for renewable energy objectives have spurred an increasing number of solar energy installations. The government offers incentives and subsidies to support PV installations in Italy, with a significant focus on reducing taxes for residential buildings. This favorable environment has led to the adoption of photovoltaic garage doors in the country since 2012, further advancing Italy's position in the garage door market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Europe

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

Hörmann

Novoferm

Teckentrup

Garador

ASSA ABLOY

Other Prominent Vendors

AlluGuard

Alulux

Birkdale

CAME

Cedar Doors

ERREKA

Gliderol

Kružík

Rundum Meir

RYTERNA

Silvelox

SWS

DoorHan Group

ALUTECH

Raynor Garage Doors

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Type (Revenue & Units)

Sectional

Roller

Up and Over

Side Hinged

Side Sliding

Material (Revenue & Units)

Metal

Wood

Fiberglass

Others

Operation (Revenue & Units)

Manual

Automatic

End-User (Revenue & Units)

Residential

Commercial

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Europe Garage Door Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yiu9e7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment