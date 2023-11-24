Global Alternative Sweeteners for Food and Beverage Industry Analysis Report 2023: Novel Caloric and Non-caloric Natural Sweeteners Hold Strong Growth Potential

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Sweeteners Growth Opportunities for the Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis considers exogenous factors, such as the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War and inflation. The application scope of the study is restricted to food and beverage. Finally, the study scope includes qualitative insights of some selected novel alternative sweeteners, caloric and non-caloric.
The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, coupled with a growing consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyles, are driving the demand for no- or low-calorie food products and, in consequence, the growth of the global alternative sweetener market.
Additionally, the growing beverage market in both developed and developing economies boosts the alternative sweeteners market as well. Finally, the rising prices of sugar-sweetened beverages due to taxes are changing consumer purchase patterns and will drive the adoption of alternative sweeteners across different beverages.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the global alternative sweeteners market by volume in 2022 due to a dramatic increase in fast-food consumption and growth in the fast-food industry in APAC.
However, North America dominated the alternative sweeteners market by revenue due to the high prices of alternative sweeteners in the region, to a certain extent, because of its import dependency on China. APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growth in the regional food and beverage industry, the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and growing consumer awareness of healthier lifestyles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Sweeteners Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Abbreviations
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions
- Product Type Definitions
- Product Type Definitions
- Classification of Alternative Sweeteners
- Key Competitors
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Market Trends
- List of Novel Non-caloric Natural Alternative Sweeteners
- Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Brazzein
- Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Thaumatin
- Emerging Natural Caloric Sweeteners
- New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Beverage Industry - 2022-2023
- New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Confectionery Industry - 2022
- New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Dairy Industry - 2022-2023
- New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Breakfast Cereal Industry - 2021-2022
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape - HISs
- Competitive Landscape - LISs/Sugar Alcohols
- Pricing Trends
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Alternative Sweetener Market
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - HISs
- Growth Metrics
- HISs Overview
- Market Trends - HISs
- Overview of Advantame
- Overview of Neotame
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type
- Stevia (All Stevia Extracts) - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023
- Monk Fruit - Recent Market Activities, 2020, 2022, and 2023
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LISs/Sugar Alcohols
- Growth Metrics
- LIS/Sugar Alcohols Overview
- Overview of Lactitol
- Overview of Mannitol
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type
- Allulose - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023
- Tagatose - Recent Market Activities, 2021-2023
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Clean-label and Natural Sweeteners Present Strong Growth Opportunities for the Alternative Sweetener Market
- Growth Opportunity 2: Scientifically Backed Regulatory Policies for Artificial Sweeteners
- Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Caloric and Non-caloric Natural Sweeteners Hold Strong Growth Potential
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26z072
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.