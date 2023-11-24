Global Alternative Sweeteners for Food and Beverage Industry Analysis Report 2023: Novel Caloric and Non-caloric Natural Sweeteners Hold Strong Growth Potential

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Sweeteners Growth Opportunities for the Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis considers exogenous factors, such as the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War and inflation. The application scope of the study is restricted to food and beverage. Finally, the study scope includes qualitative insights of some selected novel alternative sweeteners, caloric and non-caloric.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, coupled with a growing consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyles, are driving the demand for no- or low-calorie food products and, in consequence, the growth of the global alternative sweetener market.

Additionally, the growing beverage market in both developed and developing economies boosts the alternative sweeteners market as well. Finally, the rising prices of sugar-sweetened beverages due to taxes are changing consumer purchase patterns and will drive the adoption of alternative sweeteners across different beverages.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the global alternative sweeteners market by volume in 2022 due to a dramatic increase in fast-food consumption and growth in the fast-food industry in APAC.

However, North America dominated the alternative sweeteners market by revenue due to the high prices of alternative sweeteners in the region, to a certain extent, because of its import dependency on China. APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growth in the regional food and beverage industry, the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and growing consumer awareness of healthier lifestyles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Sweeteners Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Abbreviations

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

Product Type Definitions

Product Type Definitions

Classification of Alternative Sweeteners

Key Competitors

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Market Trends

List of Novel Non-caloric Natural Alternative Sweeteners

Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Brazzein

Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Thaumatin

Emerging Natural Caloric Sweeteners

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Beverage Industry - 2022-2023

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Confectionery Industry - 2022

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Dairy Industry - 2022-2023

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Breakfast Cereal Industry - 2021-2022

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape - HISs

Competitive Landscape - LISs/Sugar Alcohols

Pricing Trends

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Alternative Sweetener Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - HISs

Growth Metrics

HISs Overview

Market Trends - HISs

Overview of Advantame

Overview of Neotame

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

Stevia (All Stevia Extracts) - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023

Monk Fruit - Recent Market Activities, 2020, 2022, and 2023

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LISs/Sugar Alcohols

Growth Metrics

LIS/Sugar Alcohols Overview

Overview of Lactitol

Overview of Mannitol

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

Allulose - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023

Tagatose - Recent Market Activities, 2021-2023

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Clean-label and Natural Sweeteners Present Strong Growth Opportunities for the Alternative Sweetener Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Scientifically Backed Regulatory Policies for Artificial Sweeteners

Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Caloric and Non-caloric Natural Sweeteners Hold Strong Growth Potential

