SCID Models Market To Reach USD 78.8 Million By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The SCID Models Market size was valued at USD 49.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 78.8 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.9%.

In the US, approximately 1.8 million new cancer cases were detected in 2020, resulting in 606,520 deaths. The most common types of cancer among men are prostate, lung, and breast cancer, while women commonly suffer from breast, lung, and colorectal cancer.

Experimental designs and novel therapeutic approaches for studying human cancer have been made possible by SCID mice. Additionally, SCID pigs provide an in vivo human-sized model, which is useful in evaluating imaging methods to improve cancer detection and therapeutic research. Human cells can be introduced into immunocompromised pigs through various routes, allowing for the humanization of the pigs by xenotransplantation.

Despite the tremendous strides made in the prevention and treatment of HIV, it still remains a pressing concern in the United States. As of 2019, a total of 36,801 individuals were diagnosed with HIV, and it is estimated that approximately 1,189,700 Americans were currently living with the virus. This highlights the ongoing need for continued efforts to combat HIV and its devastating impact on individuals and communities alike.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/scid-models-market-2582

Segmentation Overview:

The global SCID models market has been segmented into models, treatment, and region. The SCID models market is dominated by the mouse segment, which holds a market share of 72% and is used for xenograftment of human cells and tissue. The gene therapy segment grows at a rate of 45% and has achieved market approval for treating adenosine deaminase (ADA) ‐deficient severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID).

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/scid-models-market-2582

SCID Models Market Report Highlights:

The global SCID models market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2032.

Research studies are developing new SCID models with animals like mice and pigs. Liver mice models were initially developed, but the results were inconsistent. SCID pig models have been discovered or genetically engineered with mutations in ARTEMIS, IL2RG, or RAG1/2 genes, providing deficient NK, T, and B cells for research studies.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the production of animal models for rare diseases and the growing consumption of personalized medicine.

Some prominent players in the SCID models market report include Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Beijing Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Yecuris Corporation, Phoenix Bio Group, In-Vivo Science Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Hera BioLabs, and Harbour BioMed among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- David Scheer has been appointed as co-chair of BioCT's Board of Directors.

- Meghan Finn joins The Jackson Laboratory as VP and Chief Communications Officer.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/scid-models-market-2582

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/scid-models-market-2582

SCID Models Market Segmentation:

By Models: Mouse, Pigs, Others

By Treatment: Stem Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, and Enzyme Therapy

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Gait Biometrics Market 2023 to 2032

Orthopedic Devices Market 2023 to 2032

Nuclear Medicine Market 2023 to 2032

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market 2023 to 2032

Pharmacovigilance Market 2023 to 2032