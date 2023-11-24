YanGuFang Expands Retail Presence in China's Supermarkets

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “YanGuFang”) (Nasdaq: YGF), a health food company primarily engaged in the production, sourcing, research and development, and sales and distribution of oat and grain products across China and internationally, today announced the continued expansion of the Company’s presence in China’s supermarkets, including Yonghui, Century Mart and RT-MART, bringing YanGuFang’s whole grain products to a wider range of consumers. Since the beginning of 2023, the Company has strategically expanded its footprint by establishing new partnerships with supermarkets across China. Simultaneously, the Company has continued to showcase and market its products in supermarkets in China such as Yonghui, Walmart, Century Mart, and RT-MART.

The Company’s diverse product portfolio, which includes but is not limited to oat germ oatmeal, oat milk, and oat germ rice, is currently available in multiple regions across China, such as Jiangsu, Beijing, and Anhui. This selection is set to expand further with the upcoming introduction of the Company’s organic oat germ oatmeal series and low GI product series in supermarkets including Yonghui, Century Mart and RT-MART.

YanGuFang’s success is built on a commitment to innovation and technology. The Company has persistently pursued independent research and development in the realm of whole grain technology, resulting in 30 registered patents in China, one registered patent in the United States, and 49 software copyrights. Through strategic collaborations with prestigious institutions including Jiangnan University and Cornell University, YanGuFang has leveraged outstanding international research talents to drive scientific advances and create whole grain food products that blend nutritional benefits with great taste.

Mr. Junguo He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YanGuFang, commented, “As YanGuFang continues to expand its presence in China’s major retail chains, the Company remains dedicated to strengthening its position in the global market and contributing to the advancement of the global whole grain industry. With its strong commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and high-quality products, YanGuFang is well-prepared to address the growing demand in China and around the world for whole grain options that are both nutritious and delicious.”

About YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.

YanGuFang is a health food company engaged in the production, sourcing, research and development, sales and distribution of natural oat and whole grain products. The Company is committed to improving human health through its research to explore the nutritional benefits of its products. The Company has developed over 80 products in its natural oat and whole grain series. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://ir.ygfang.com/.

