Tray Former Machines Market To Reach USD 2.5 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Tray Former Machines Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 2.5 Billion in 2032 with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Manufacturers rely on tray-forming machines to produce trays and cartons using corrugated cardboard sheets. These machines are more efficient than the traditional manual tray folding, boosting productivity.

The North American market's increasing demand for protein-based foods, frozen meat, fruits, vegetables, and healthy food products drives the need for tray-forming machines in the food packaging industry. Moreover, the growth of the bakery and confectionery sector contributes to this demand.

Functional packaging is critical in meat processing to ensure protection during transit and in grocery stores. Given the record-breaking meat production in 2019, the need for more packaging is driving the demand for tray-forming machines. Additionally, these machines optimize the manufacturing process by significantly reducing the per-unit production cost for cardboard trays.

Segmentation Overview:

The global tray former machines market has been segmented into machine type, end-use, and region. The automatic segment is the largest in the tray former machines market. It is dominated by machines that form finished trays from cardboard sheets. These trays are transported using a conveyor system. The processed food segment is the biggest market share holder due to producing cardboard trays for packaging various items.

Tray Former Machines Market Report Highlights:

The global tray former machines market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2032.

The demand for packaging products, such as cardboard trays, is growing due to the increasing demand for processed food items and the trend towards automation in the packaging industry.

In North America, the robust food and beverage industry drives the tray former machine market, with sustainability and automation being key trends for growth. Major regional players also significantly boost the market's growth.

Some prominent players in the tray former machines market report include Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith Group, Econocorp, Wayne Automation, Wexxar Bel Packaging, Right Stuff Equipment, Adco Manufacturing, Arpac LLC, and Douglas Machine Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Combi Packaging Systems LLC will showcase its solutions at the 2023 Pack Expo in Las Vegas, including the HSE Case Erector, TBS-100R 20 Case Sealer, and a Collaborative Robot.

- Econocorp will showcase its compact Argo carton sealer at MJBizCon in Las Vegas from November 29 to December 01.

Tray Former Machines Market Segmentation:

By Machine Type: Manual, Automatic

By End-use: Bakery Products, Agricultural Products, Poultry & Fish, Meat Products, Pharmaceutical Products, Processed Food

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

