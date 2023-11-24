Internet of Things (IoT) in Travel and Tourism, 2023 Thematic Intelligence Report - From Predictive Maintenance to Personalized Experiences

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



IoT software market in travel and leisure to expand at a CAGR of 17% between 2022 and 2027 to $11 billion.



The Internet of Things, or IoT, describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. Enterprise spending on IoT across the travel and leisure sector is set to experience steady growth over the next few years. The total is set to reach $28 billion by 2027, up from $10 billion in 2019. Within the overall travel and leisure market, IoT software will dominate over the coming years.



The COVID-19 pandemic brought key IoT use cases to the attention of the travel and tourism industry. Airports, for example, used connected thermal cameras to detect potential COVID-19 infections or deployed sensors to monitor and cap occupancy in communal spaces on-site.

In this way, the pandemic increased the adoption of IoT, contributed to a positive attitude toward the technology, and catalyzed safety-enhancing innovations for both consumers and employees. And now, in the post-pandemic world, further IoT use cases continue to emerge that will enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve decision-making, and improve customer experience across the sector.



Key Highlights



IoT is essential to digitalization in travel and tourism. Airlines, for example, can deploy the predictive maintenance capabilities of IoT systems to reduce the cost and downtime of aircraft repairs. This is just one of the many transformative use cases of IoT with this emerging technology ready to be employed across the travel and tourism value chain, for example, to manage crowds at popular attraction sites, personalize hotel stays, simplify airport navigation, and much more.



IoT can also assist in travel and tourism companies addressing ESG challenges. In the last decade, COVID-19 appeared as the top existential threat to the travel and tourism industry, but as companies recover, the challenge of ESG has returned to center stage. IoT can address ESG concerns in a host of ways from sensor-enabled smart lighting and thermostats that monitor and adjust the environment of lodgings to improve energy efficiency to IoT-enabled smart buildings that integrate energy-efficient technology throughout cities.



Scope

This thematic report provides an overview of the impact IoT has on the travel and tourism sector and the challenges it can help to address. The report further recommends how travel and tourism companies can deploy IoT solutions and where they should invest to stay ahead of this disruptive technology.

Several case studies are included in this report to analyze the multiple ways travel and tourism companies have used IoT thus far. The report also features alternative datasets to highlight the impact of IoT.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the current IoT trends within the travel and tourism industry and the role IoT solution could play in the daily operations of your business.

Assess how travel and tourism companies such airlines, cruise operators, and lodging providers, for example, are utilizing IoT.

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

All across the travel and tourism supply chain, now have an opportunity to capitalize on IoT, and there are notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be impactful in the future travel landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

The Impact of IoT on the Travel & Tourism Sector

The Impact of IoT on Travel & Tourism Challenges

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

IoT Value Chain

Physical layer

Connectivity layer

Data layer

App layer

Services layer

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Airlines sector scorecard

Airports sector scorecard

Attraction operators sector scorecard

Lodging sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AAC Technologies

Accenture

Accton

Actifio

ADT

Air France KLM

Airbus

Akamai

Amazon

Ambarella

AMD

AMS

Analog Devices

Apple

Arcadia Data

Arista Networks

Arm

Armis

Arup

BAE Systems

Baidu

Bentley Systems

Bharti Airtel

BigPanda

Black & Veatch

BMC Software

BMW

Boeing

Bosch

Broadcom

BT Group

C3.ai

Canon

Capgemini

Carnival Cruise Line

Celestica

Check Point Software

Chicony

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ciena

Comcast

Continental

Control4

Copeland

Couchbase

CrowdStrike

Daimler

Darktrace

Dassault Systemes

DataTorrent

DataVirtuality

Dell Technologies

Deloitte

Delphix

Delta Air Lines

Denodo Technologies

Denso

Deutsche Telekom

Didi Chuxing

DJI

Domo

Dundas

DXC Technologies

EasyJet

EnterpriseDB

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Facebook

FICO

FireEye

Floow

Flughafen Zurich

Fortinet

Fujifilm

Fujitsu

Gafcon

Garmin

GE

HCL Technologies

Heathrow Airport

Here Technologies

Hikvision

Hilton Worldwide

Hitachi

Hitachi Vantara

Holitech Technology

HollySys

Honeywell

Honeywell

HPE

HTC

Huawei

Hyatt Hotels

IBM

iFlytek

Inspur

Intel

JD.com

JetBlue

Juniper Networks

Kakao

Kanematsu

KDDI

Keboola

Keyence

KNIME

Knowles

Konica Minolta

KT

Link Labs

Lite-On

Lockheed Martin

Lumen Technologies

Lytx

MapR (HPE)

MarkLogic

Marriott International

McAfee

McKinsey

MediaTek

Melia

Microchip

Microsoft

Netgear

Nikon

Nippon Ceramic

Nokia

Northrop Grumman

NTT

Nutanix

Nvidia

NXP

Okta

OnStar

OpenText

Panoply

Percona

Plantronics

Port Authority of New York And New Jersey

PostgreSQL

Precisely

Progress Software

PTC

Pure Storage

PwC

Renesas

Ricoh

Rockwell Automation

Rohm

Rokid

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Schiphol Group

Rstudio

Ryanair

SAIC Motors

Salesforce

Samsara

Samsung Electronics

SAP

TDK

TE Connectivity

Telefonica

Telstra

Tencent

Teradata

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Thales

ThoughtSpot

TIBCO

Toshiba

Toyota

TraceSafe Technologies

Trend Micro

Tsinghua Unigroup

TSMC

Uber

Ubiquiti

VW

Yandex

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4ev50

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.