Internet of Things (IoT) in Travel and Tourism, 2023 Thematic Intelligence Report - From Predictive Maintenance to Personalized Experiences

The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Intelligence" report
IoT software market in travel and leisure to expand at a CAGR of 17% between 2022 and 2027 to $11 billion.
The Internet of Things, or IoT, describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. Enterprise spending on IoT across the travel and leisure sector is set to experience steady growth over the next few years. The total is set to reach $28 billion by 2027, up from $10 billion in 2019. Within the overall travel and leisure market, IoT software will dominate over the coming years.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought key IoT use cases to the attention of the travel and tourism industry. Airports, for example, used connected thermal cameras to detect potential COVID-19 infections or deployed sensors to monitor and cap occupancy in communal spaces on-site.
In this way, the pandemic increased the adoption of IoT, contributed to a positive attitude toward the technology, and catalyzed safety-enhancing innovations for both consumers and employees. And now, in the post-pandemic world, further IoT use cases continue to emerge that will enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve decision-making, and improve customer experience across the sector.
Key Highlights
IoT is essential to digitalization in travel and tourism. Airlines, for example, can deploy the predictive maintenance capabilities of IoT systems to reduce the cost and downtime of aircraft repairs. This is just one of the many transformative use cases of IoT with this emerging technology ready to be employed across the travel and tourism value chain, for example, to manage crowds at popular attraction sites, personalize hotel stays, simplify airport navigation, and much more.
IoT can also assist in travel and tourism companies addressing ESG challenges. In the last decade, COVID-19 appeared as the top existential threat to the travel and tourism industry, but as companies recover, the challenge of ESG has returned to center stage. IoT can address ESG concerns in a host of ways from sensor-enabled smart lighting and thermostats that monitor and adjust the environment of lodgings to improve energy efficiency to IoT-enabled smart buildings that integrate energy-efficient technology throughout cities.
Scope
- This thematic report provides an overview of the impact IoT has on the travel and tourism sector and the challenges it can help to address. The report further recommends how travel and tourism companies can deploy IoT solutions and where they should invest to stay ahead of this disruptive technology.
- Several case studies are included in this report to analyze the multiple ways travel and tourism companies have used IoT thus far. The report also features alternative datasets to highlight the impact of IoT.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- The Impact of IoT on the Travel & Tourism Sector
- The Impact of IoT on Travel & Tourism Challenges
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Signals
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- IoT Value Chain
- Physical layer
- Connectivity layer
- Data layer
- App layer
- Services layer
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Airlines sector scorecard
- Airports sector scorecard
- Attraction operators sector scorecard
- Lodging sector scorecard
- Glossary
