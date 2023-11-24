New Hope for Children: SciSparc's patented CBD- Enhanced Solution for Autism Spectrum Disorder

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders and rare disease of the central nervous system, has initiated a clinical trial using its proprietary therapy, SCI-210, at Soroka Medical Center, Israel, targeting Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) symptoms in children.

SciSparc’s novel SCI-210 therapy is not only a medication based on CBD; it is also a unique combination of cannabidiol (CBD) and SciSparc's proprietary Palmitoylethanolamide, aimed to ease the symptoms of ASD.

How will it work?

Over a period of 20 weeks, the trial will enroll 60 participants between the ages of 5-18 years old to scientifically measure how SCI-210 compares to standard CBD treatment in managing ASD symptoms. The trial is structured as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, which is the gold standard for clinical research.

Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our pioneering treatment aims to reduce and alleviate the symptoms of autism along with reducing the side effects that are common when taking cannabis-based treatments, such as CBD. Partnering with the Soroka Medical Center and the National Autism Research Center, we are exploring new territory in ASD treatment. We are driven by science and the goal of improving life quality for children with ASD and their families."

The spectrum of ASD is as diverse as the individuals it affects, challenging social interaction and communication. SciSparc's bold initiative aims to offer a brighter, more connected future for those on the autism spectrum.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of ASD and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.

