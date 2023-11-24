Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Get the Mudra Band for Apple Watch with Exclusive Holiday Offer!

Celebrate the future of gesture control- Shop Now at: www.mudra-band.com

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is excited to announce a special Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer for its highly anticipated Mudra Band for Apple Watch, available now for orders at www.mudra-band.com . This innovative accessory, designed to revolutionize the way we interact with our Apple devices, is offered at an exclusive unbeatable price for the holiday shopping weekend.

The Mudra Band is an AI-powered aftermarket accessory that connects to the Apple Watch and uses wrist neural signals to translate movement intent into digital command. Unleash the full potential of interaction beyond touch using comfortable and familiar gestures. Slide into seamless control of your digital world with its Air-Touch functionality, and tap into exciting interactions using subtle finger movements and hand gestures to navigate, select and interact with digital elements with ease and precision. This holiday, we're also featuring the toggle and switch function, which lets you easily switch control between the iPhone, Mac computer, Apple TV and iPad and touchlessly interact with each device using the Mudra Band. You can add additional bluetooth enabled devices and control it all with the Mudra Band.

"As we gear up for the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the excitement for Mudra Band is palpable," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "This surge in demand, with thousands of preorders, showcases the Mudra Band's potential to revolutionize our connection with technology. We're bolstering our marketing and customer support to match the Cyber Monday and Black Friday enthusiasm, ensuring a seamless experience for our future users."

Compatible with multiple Apple Watch models and celebrated by a vast community of Apple aficionados, the Mudra Band is the must-have Apple Watch accessory this holiday season. Don't miss out on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Head to www.mudra-band.com to join the touchless revolution with Mudra Band at an extraordinary holiday discount.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

