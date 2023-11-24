Notice Regarding Approval of Supplement to Prospectus and Amended Summaries

UAB "Orkela," legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed and admitted to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (the Prospectus).

The Issuer informs that the first supplement to the Prospectus has been approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 24 November 2023 (the Prospectus’ Supplement), that is attached. Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, please carefully read the Prospectus’ Supplement.

Considering the approved Prospectus’ Supplement, amended summaries (in English, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian languages) to the Final Terms of the first tranche approved by the Issuer on 14 November 2023 (the Final Terms) are also attached to this notice by replacing initially provided summaries to the Final Terms.

IMPORTANT: considering the approved Prospectus‘ Supplement, the Issuer reminds the Investors that pursuant to the Prospectus and Prospectus’ Supplement, the Investors have the right to withdraw Subscription Orders submitted in accordance with the Prospectus and the Final Terms until 27 November 2023 (including).

General Manager of UAB "Orkela"

Anastasija Pocienė

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt

Attachments