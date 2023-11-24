Asia Pacific Dry PVC Compound Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Industry Value Chain Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Dry PVC Compound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Films And Sheets, Wires And Cables, Pipes And Fittings, Profiles, Hoses, And Tubing, Edge Band), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific dry PVC compound market size is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2030, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030

The rise in demand for electrical and electronic bias across the region, owing to the technological developments and R&D in the electrical and electronics market is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending by governments on construction and infrastructure, especially in India and China, is expected to augment the demand for dry Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) compounds.







Growing demand for beverages is expected to fuel the demand for dry PVC compounds in various applications such as containers and bottles, among others. The rising popularity of pre-packaged meals, bottled water, and beverage consumption among consumers, as well as the growing number of supermarkets and restaurants, is driving the growth of the PVC compounds market in the region.



Moreover, industries such as food and beverage and cosmetics and medicinal products utilize PVC flexible packaging. This is primarily due to its characteristics such as lightweight and ease of usage.

Due to increasing demand for packaged food and private investments by market players, the industry is projected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. Additionally, Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative market for the manufacturers of PVC packaging due to strong domestic demand and the availability of cheap labor.



Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers regarding safety and health hazards for various industries including healthcare, construction, wire & cable, and automotive, is expected to drive the regional demand for dry PVC compounds over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Dry PVC Compound Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the films and sheets accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2022 and is further expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period

The building and construction end-use dominated the market and accounted for more than 33.0% of the revenue share in 2022. With increasing emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable construction practices, the demand for dry PVC compounds in building and construction is expected to rise in the Asia Pacific region

As of 2022, China accounted for more than 30.50% of the market share in terms of revenue. Rise in infrastructure investments is creating demand for dry PVC compounds in the country. Moreover, the rising popularity of pre-packaged meals, bottled water, and beverage consumption among consumers is driving the market growth

Due to the rising use of dry PVC compounds in the building industry, major leading players are constantly working on developing their manufacturing plants. Furthermore, many organizations have begun to focus on techniques such as mergers and acquisitions in order to widen their product line and improve their market presence. For instance, in May 2023, Formosa Plastics Corporation completed the expansion of its Baton Rouge PVC Plant in Louisiana. Baton Rouge PVC plant can now produce 372 million tons of PVC per day. Formosa will use the byproducts of halogenated acids to make vinyl chloride monomer (VCM). The company expects that by modernizing PVC production, its material output and sales will increase by 20%

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

