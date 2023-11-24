Europe Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredient (1st Generation Lipid Emulsions, 2nd Generation Lipid Emulsions, 3rd Generation Lipid Emulsions), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe parenteral lipid emulsion market size is projected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3%

Growing burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, other neurological conditions; increasing deficiency of essential fatty acids among critically ill patients; and growing awareness regarding hospital-related malnutrition are some of the major factors driving the adoption of lipid emulsions.

Parenteral lipid emulsions play a vital role in supporting better health outcomes, as malnutrition can have a serious impact on hospitalized patients. Hospitalized adults diagnosed with malnutrition have a longer length of hospital stay and higher recovery costs and are five times more likely to die as compared to other adult inpatients.

Therefore, intravenous fat emulsions are used for preventing or reversing fatty acid deficiency by providing a source of calories to patients with urgent need for parenteral nutrition.



The adoption of parenteral nutrition is increasing among the geriatric group, as they are unable to fulfill their nutritional requirements through the enteral route. There is an inverse relationship between nutritional status and complications associated with the length of stay in the hospital and the time to recover after an acute illness among the elderly patient group.

The growing geriatric population, surge in demand for fat emulsions among critically ill patients for fulfilling their nutritional requirements, and high prevalence of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer's, inflammatory bowel disease, and others, are key factors responsible for higher adoption of parenteral lipid emulsions among this patient population.



Furthermore, an increase in the number of strategic initiatives undertaken by leading manufacturers to expand their footprint and product reach is expected to drive the market. Significant investments, the setup of new product lines, and various research initiatives for the development of new lipid emulsions are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Europe Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Market Report Highlights

1st generation lipid emulsions dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing geriatric population and growing burden of non-communicable diseases on healthcare. Also, these lipid emulsion formulation has witnessed a significant demand as it has found its way into lipid rescue during anesthesia toxicity

Germany dominated the market in 2022 due to a surge in demand from critically ill patients and high prevalence of chronic diseases in the country

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $640.9 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1040 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Europe

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing incidence of hospital malnutrition

Rising prevalence of cancer

Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disease

Rising geriatric population

Market Restraint Analysis

Risk of infection

Shortage of parenteral lipid emulsion products

Industry Challenges

Increased use of Enteral Nutrition (EN)

Lack of standardization in parenteral nutrition practices and guidelines

Europe Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Market Analysis Tools

Europe Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Market - Pestle Analysis

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Europe Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Market

Parenteral Nutrition: Reimbursement Framework

Competitive Landscape

Baxter

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Grifols S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94iz2b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment