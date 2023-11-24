North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket Insights and Forecasts, 2023-2029 with 2022 as the Base year

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the class 1-3 brake component aftermarket in North America, encompassing the United States of America and Canada. The analysis covers both volume (235.5 million units) and value ($3.79 billion) aspects.
It delves into unit shipments and revenue breakdowns across various automotive brake subcategories, including brake pads, brake rotors, brake shoes, brake drums, brake calipers, and remanufactured brake calipers.
The research explores replacement rates and average manufacturer-level prices, offering forecasts for different product segments within the independent aftermarket (IAM) and original equipment supplier (OES) distribution channels. It also assesses the market share of distribution channels for various product subcategories, highlighting the revenue distribution among channel participants.
The analysis is based on data from 2022, with forecasts extending from 2023 to 2029. In addition to discussing current market trends and profiling key suppliers, the study addresses industry growth opportunities associated with the rise of alternative fuel vehicles, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and the impact of increasing Vehicle in Operation (VIO) figures.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
3. Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Product Segmentation
- Definitions
- VIO Forecast by Vehicle (ICE) Age
- VIO Forecast by Country
4. Total Market Forecasts and Trends
- Key Findings
- Key Indicators: NA Passenger Vehicle Brake Replacement Aftermarket
- Replacement Rate Trend
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type: ICE Applications
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type: EV Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type: ICE Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type: EV Applications
- Unit and Revenue Forecast: Analysis
- Overall Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications
- Overall Pricing Analysis: EV Applications
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Breakdown of Distribution Channel by Product Type
- Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share
- CASE Impact on Replacement Brakes Aftermarket: 2029
5. Brake Pads Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Overall Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: EV Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: EV Applications
- Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications
- Pricing Analysis: EV Applications
- Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode
6. Brake Shoes Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode
7. Brake Rotors Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: EV Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: EV Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product: New vs. Resurfaced
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product: New vs. Resurfaced
- Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications
- Pricing Analysis: EV Applications
- Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode
8. Brake Drums Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Units Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode
9. Brake Calipers Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE and EV Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: ICE Applications
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast: EV Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type: New vs. Remanufactured
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type: New vs. Remanufactured
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: ICE Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment: EV Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment: EV Applications
- Pricing Analysis: ICE Applications
- Pricing Analysis: EV Applications
- Competitive Analysis: Revenue Market Share
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Replacement Mode
10. Distribution Channel Analysis
- Brake Pads: Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Pads: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Pads: Distributor Brand Analysis
- Brake Shoes: Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Shoes: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Shoes: Distributor Brand Analysis
- Brake Rotors: Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Rotors: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Rotors: Distributor Brand Analysis
- Brake Drums: Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Drums: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Drums: Distributor Brand Analysis
- Brake Calipers: Retail Supplier Matrix
- Brake Calipers: Market Share of Distribution Channel Participants
- Brake Calipers: Distributor Brand Analysis
11. Supplier Profiles
- North American Passenger Vehicle Replacement Brakes Aftermarket Industry: Summary of Brands
- MAT Holdings Inc.
- Friction One Brake Technology
- First Brands Group
- DRiV Automotive Inc., a Tenneco Company
- Winhere Brake Parts Inc.
- Rayloc, a Subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company
- Akebono Brake Corp.
- BBB Industries LLC.
- Cardone Industries Inc.
- EBC Brakes USA Inc.
- Brembo North America Inc.
- Bosch Auto Parts, a Division of Robert Bosch LLC.
- ZF-TRW Automotive
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Emergence of EVs
- Growth Opportunity 2: Brake Remanufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Leveraging eCommerce
