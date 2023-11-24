Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2024.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000954373-8DK000954411-6
Reference rateCita6MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H
CallableNoNo
Interest rate capNoNo
Auction
results		  
Total
allotment		DKK 9,500mEUR 600m
Total bids DKK 24,968mEUR 1,271m
Interest rate spread+0.47%+0.57%
Price100.20100.20
Other
information		  
Maturity01-01-202701-10-2026

 











Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

