Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2024.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954373-8
|DK000954411-6
|Reference rate
|Cita6M
|Euribor3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|Auction
results
|Total
allotment
|DKK 9,500m
|EUR 600m
|Total bids
|DKK 24,968m
|EUR 1,271m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.47%
|+0.57%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|Other
information
|Maturity
|01-01-2027
|01-10-2026
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
