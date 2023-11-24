Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2024.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000954373-8 DK000954411-6 Reference rate Cita6M Euribor3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H Callable No No Interest rate cap No No Auction

results Total

allotment DKK 9,500m EUR 600m Total bids DKK 24,968m EUR 1,271m Interest rate spread +0.47% +0.57% Price 100.20 100.20 Other

information Maturity 01-01-2027 01-10-2026







































Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.



