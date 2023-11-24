NordPass introduces a new feature available with Black Friday deal

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass , developed by the team behind NordVPN, has launched a standalone browser extension for more straightforward password management. This new feature allows users to access all NordPass has to offer without downloading and installing the desktop app.

Passwords, payment cards, passkeys, personal information, and secure notes can now be accessible directly from the browser, without downloading, installing, or launching the desktop app, which makes the online experience more convenient. With this upgrade to NordPass, now users of Chromebook devices are also able to use the company's services.

Importantly, the NordPass desktop app will remain a part of the product suite. Existing users have the flexibility to transition from the older browser extension to the new one at any time. To do so, people have to remove the old extension and install the latest version.

The new standalone NordPass browser extension was released for all NordPass clients, including businesses. The extension allows centralized deployment of NordPass across the company through the Active Directory Group Policy. This means that organization owners and admins can now pre-install NordPass on employees' devices so they can skip the step of downloading the app and solely go through the easy registration process.

“We always emphasize that privacy and security are paramount to us. But to implement our values as widely as possible, we also strive for simplicity. This new feature embodies just that — security, privacy, and ease of use,” says Tomas Smalakys, CTO of NordPass .

Joining Black Friday, NordPass offers exclusive discounts for Personal and Family annual subscriptions, with savings of up to 58% off and extra benefits. Business customers are also offered significant deals and extra months for free when buying annual plans.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Emilija Gaivenyte

emilija@nordsec.com