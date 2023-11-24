Global Male Urinary Incontinence Market Report 2023-2030: Combination of Digital Health Solutions and Telemedicine to Improve Access to Diagnosis and Treatment

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Urinary Incontinence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Non-absorbents, Absorbents), By Incontinence Type, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global male urinary incontinence market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.02 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2023 to 2030

Rapid advancements in technology, an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in non-absorbent & absorbent products drive industry growth. Also, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to expand the market for male urinary incontinence globally.







One of the key factors driving market expansion is the rapid technical advancements linked to incontinence. Synthetic MS for Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI) has risen in popularity in recent years since it is less expensive, less intrusive, and does not require mechanical manipulation during voiding. For example, the innovation of fit and efficient pouching systems and associated accessories to improve patient's quality of life is projected to drive the market.



Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp., and Teleflex Incorporated are a few of the key players in the market that are investing significantly in research and development activities to introduce new products. For instance, Coloplast Corp. launched its innovative male catheter Luja in February 2023, making it the first and only male catheter with over 80 micro-holes designed to address the primary urinary tract infection risk factor linked with intermittent catheterization.



Despite its potential for expansion, the male urinary incontinence industry faces obstacles such as a lack of knowledge and inconsistent reimbursement rules. Technological developments, better patient education, and continuous research, on the other hand, are projected to stimulate the development of more effective and less intrusive treatment alternatives.

Furthermore, the combination of digital health solutions and telemedicine may help improve access to diagnosis and treatment for males with urine incontinence.



Male Urinary Incontinence Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the absorbents product segment dominated the male urinary incontinence industry with a revenue share of 70.60%. The market for absorbent devices has experienced several technological and design developments, with the goal of providing consumers with improved ease of use and reliability

Based on incontinence type, the urge urinary incontinence segment held the dominant revenue share of around 57.18 % in 2022

Owing to the increasing incidences of age-related illnesses such as prostate problems, which may cause prostate issues such as benign prostatic hyperplasia or prostate cancer that can lead to bladder discomfort and, as a result, urgent urine incontinence

In terms of usage, the disposable segment held the largest market share of around 68.93% in 2022.

Disposable products are very easy to use, as they allow users to conveniently dispose of used products and replace them with new ones

With regard to distribution channels, the offline store segment held the largest market share of 54.26% in 2022.

Local customers who prefer to purchase these products in person rather than waiting for their online delivery benefit from offline facilities

Among end-users, hospitals held a majority share of 64.77% of the market in 2022.

Hospitals are critical in educating patients about urine incontinence, its causes, and treatment choices. In addition, in severe cases of urine incontinence, hospitals may offer surgical therapies such as sling surgery, artificial urinary sphincter implantation, and others

Europe dominated the global market for male urinary incontinence with a revenue share of 49.81% in 2022.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, along with rising government initiatives for improving the healthcare infrastructure, are among the key factors driving regional market growth. In addition, technological advancements and innovation of new non-invasive techniques will create lucrative opportunities for the segment in the coming years

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Essity

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

ABENA

Ontex Healthcare

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Teleflex Incorporated

First Quality

Coloplast Corp.

Medline

BD

Hollister Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Male Urinary Incontinence Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence (UI)

3.2.1.2. Growing geriatric population

3.2.1.3. Rapid technological advancements

3.2.1.4. Rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Growing concerns regarding catheter associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI)

3.2.2.2. Availability of alternatives

3.3. Male Urinary Incontinence Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Male Urinary Incontinence Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Non-Absorbents

4.1.2. Absorbents

4.2. Product Market Share, 2018 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Male Urinary Incontinence Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Non-Absorbents

4.5.1.1. Non-absorbents market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1.1. Urinary Catheters

4.5.1.1.2. Foley Catheters

4.5.1.1.3. External Catheters

4.5.1.1.4. Drainage Bags

4.5.1.1.5. External Compression Devices/Penile Clamps

4.5.1.1.6. Artificial Urinary Sphincter

4.5.2. Absorbents

4.5.2.1. Absorbents market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030s (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.1. Underwear & Briefs

4.5.2.1.2. Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

4.5.2.1.3. Pads & Guards



Chapter 5. Male Urinary Incontinence Market: Incontinence Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Stress Urinary Incontinence

5.1.2. Urge Urinary Incontinence

5.1.3. Overflow Incontinence

5.1.4. Functional Urinary Incontinence

5.1.5. Mixed Urinary Incontinence

5.2. Incontinence Type Market Share, 2018 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Male Urinary Incontinence Market by Incontinence Type Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Stress Urinary Incontinence

5.5.2. Urge Urinary Incontinence

5.5.3. Overflow Incontinence

5.5.4. Functional Urinary Incontinence

5.5.5. Mixed Urinary Incontinence



Chapter 6. Male Urinary Incontinence Market: Usage Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Reusable

6.1.2. Disposable

6.2. Usage Market Share, 2018 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Male Urinary Incontinence Market by Usage Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1. Reusable

6.5.2. Disposable



Chapter 7. Male Urinary Incontinence Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions and Scope

7.1.1. Offline Stores

7.1.2. Online Channels

7.2. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2018 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Male Urinary Incontinence Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.5.1. Offline Stores

7.5.2. Online Channels



Chapter 8. Male Urinary Incontinence Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Definitions and Scope

8.1.1. Hospitals & Clinics

8.1.2. Homecare

8.1.3. Others

8.2. End Use Market Share, 2018 & 2030

8.3. Segment Dashboard

8.4. Global Male Urinary Incontinence by End Use Outlook

8.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

8.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

8.5.2. Homecare



Chapter 9. Male Urinary Incontinence Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

9.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2023 to 2030



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.2.1. Innovators

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

10.3.2. Key customers

10.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2022

