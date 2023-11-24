AVASTIN Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2023-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AVASTIN Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about AVASTIN for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the AVASTIN for GBM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the AVASTIN for GBM.

AVASTIN (bevacizumab) is a recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody, which acts as an angiogenesis inhibitor by blocking its target, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Bevacizumab binds to the VEGF with its receptors VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2, which are present on the surface of endothelial cells. This helps reduce VEGF activity and regress the vascularization of tumors, normalizing the tumor vasculature and inhibiting the formation of new tumor vasculature, thereby preventing tumor growth.

VEGF is a chemical signal that stimulates angiogenesis in various diseases, especially cancer. Bevacizumab is the first clinically available angiogenesis inhibitor in the United States. In September 2014, Genentech reclassified the drug under "Specialty drugs," only to be available through specialty pharmacies (under FDA's risk evaluation and mitigation strategy [REMS] program) (Genentech, n.d.).

AVASTIN is indicated for treating GBM with progressive disease in adult patients following prior therapy as a single agent. The effectiveness of AVASTIN in GBM is based on an improvement in objective response rate. No available data demonstrate any improvement in disease-related symptoms or increased survival with AVASTIN in GBM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the AVASTIN market forecast analysis for GBM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in GBM.

AVASTIN Analytical Perspective

In-depth AVASTIN Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of AVASTIN for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



AVASTIN Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of AVASTIN for GBM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of AVASTIN?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to AVASTIN in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the AVASTIN development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to AVASTIN for GBM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of AVASTIN for GBM?

What are the forecasted sales of AVASTIN in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to AVASTIN for GBM?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of GBM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. AVASTIN Overview in GBM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. AVASTIN Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of AVASTIN in GBM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of AVASTIN in the 7MM for GBM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of AVASTIN in the United States for GBM

5.3.2. Market Size of AVASTIN in Germany for GBM

5.3.3. Market Size of AVASTIN in France for GBM

5.3.4. Market Size of AVASTIN in Italy for GBM

5.3.5. Market Size of AVASTIN in Spain for GBM

5.3.6. Market Size of AVASTIN in the United Kingdom for GBM

5.3.7. Market Size of AVASTIN in Japan for GBM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9tked

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.