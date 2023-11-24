Results of refinancing - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Results of refinancing

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 January 2024.



The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.

For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan in DKK, the interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO

(April 2025)

DKK ARMs funded by 3Y SDO

(January 2027)

DKK ARMs funded by 5Y SDO

(January 2029)

DKK Cash rate 3.88% 3.39% 3.37%

For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan in EUR, the interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO

(January 2025)

EUR ARMs funded by 3Y SDO

(January 2027)

EUR Cash rate 4.41% 3.89%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury,

tel +45 44 55 10 14 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

