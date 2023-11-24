India Online Education Market Report 2023-2028: Government Initiatives Key to Success - Industry-Relevant Training Courses Meeting the Needs of a Growing Workforce

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Education Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As of 2022, the online education market was valued at INR 361.68 Bn, and it is projected to reach INR 837.11 Bn by 2028, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.68% from 2023 to 2028.

In the past ten years, advancements in technology have significantly improved online education. These advancements encompass the integration of information and communications technology (ICT) in classrooms and the utilization of cloud-based platforms, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

In the aftermath of the pandemic, over 500 million students have faced disruptions due to the periodic closure of schools and universities. Traditional education systems have been significantly affected by technological innovations.

Online learning platforms have experienced rapid growth across various educational levels, including primary, secondary, higher education, test preparation, and informal learning. The online education market exhibits a high degree of fragmentation, with a handful of specialized players operating in different segments, while startups with innovative solutions are steadily gaining prominence.



Government initiatives:



The government played a pivotal role in facilitating the effective implementation of online classes. Among the significant initiatives spearheaded by the government are the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, PM eVIDYA Program, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), and the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).



Market Drivers:



Over time, the proliferation of affordable smartphones has generated a rise in the request for internet services, catalyzing an increased demand for online content, including educational materials, in both rural and urban settings.

There is a growing desire for training courses that are pertinent to various industries, with individuals increasingly viewing online learning as a cost-effective alternative to traditional education.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



Challenges in the Indian online education market arise from factors such as the prevalence of free Open Educational Resources (OER), attracting price-sensitive users despite potential quality drawbacks. Providers struggle to differentiate premium content from free offerings, hindering consumer attraction. Monetization challenges stem from reliance on advertisements over subscription fees.

Limited awareness among Indian learners about online education and a preference for traditional learning methods hinder market growth. Online platforms struggle to replicate offline learning aspects, impacting user engagement. Post-pandemic, a shift to in-person training adversely affected virtual e-tech companies. Intense competition, driven by venture capital investments, strained the sector, with a notable decline in funding in 2022, underlining industry challenges.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. The online education ecosystem

3.2.1. Online education business model

3.2.2. Revenue model



Chapter 4: Online education market in India - An overview

4.1. Online education market in India - An overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)



Chapter 5: India online education market segmentation

5.1. India online education market segmentation

5.1.1. India online education market share based on category

5.1.2. Online primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

5.1.3 Online test preparation - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

5.1.4. Online reskilling and certification - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

5.1.5. Online higher education - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

5.1.6. Online language and casual learning - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)



Chapter 6: Trends and Technology landscape

6.1. Market trends

6.2. Technology landscape



Chapter 7: Government initiatives

7.1. PM e-VIDYA scheme (2022 - 2023)

7.2. Samagra Shiksha Scheme (2022 - 2023)

7.3. Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) 2022

7.4. National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) (2022-2023)



Chapter 8: Market influencers

8.1. Market drivers

8.2. Market challenges



Chapter 9: Market Opportunities

9.1. Market Opportunities



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. NIIT Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

10.2. Edukart Education Private Limited

10.3. Individual Learning Private Limited

10.4. Sorting Hat Technologies Private Limited

10.5. Think and Learn Private Limited

10.6. UpGrad Education Private Limited

10.7. Vedantu Innovations Private Limited

10.8. Coursera Inc.

10.9. Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

10.10. Udemy India LLP



Chapter 11: Website benchmarking



Chapter 12: Recent developments



Chapter 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv5yak

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.