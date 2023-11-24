Linklogis Was Recognized as Best Supply Chain Finance Technology Provider in China

Beijing, China, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Banking & Finance Review, a prestigious British magazine, recently announced the winners of the 2023 Global Banking & Finance Awards. With cutting-edge technological capabilities, exceptional service experience, and longstanding impact on the market, Linklogis stood out in the selection and was awarded the “Best Supply Chain Finance Technology Provider China 2023”.

As an international financial media powerhouse, Global Banking & Finance Review encompasses online portal, and print & digital magazine, reaching over 3 million readers worldwide on an annual basis. Since its inception in 2011, The Global Banking & Finance Awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world. The Awards have evolved and grown to include those in Banking, Foreign Exchange, Insurance, Hedge Funds, Pension Funds, Compliance & Advisory, ESG, Investment Management, Technology, Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate Social Responsibility and other areas.

In previous selections, internationally renowned financial institutions such as Citibank and Standard Chartered Bank have also won the award. Linklogis’ recognition as the the “Best Supply Chain Finance Technology Provider China 2023” by the 2023 Global Banking & Finance Awards showcases the industry-wide recognition of Linklogis’ achievements in the field of supply chain finance technology, as well as its leading position as a technology-driven market leader, excelling in both technological capabilities and operational services.

Linklogis was founded in Shenzhen in 2016 and was the first SaaS supply chain finance technology company in China that was successfully listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in April 2021. Besides, Linklogis is also the only supply chain finance technology company in China that has developed a complete global business layout. Linklogis has consistently secured a leading position in its market, ranking No. 1 in China’s third-party supply chain finance technology solution market for three consecutive years according to China Insights Consultancy, and has accumulated rich experience and capabilities in cross-border trade financing scenarios.

While continuously deepening the international presence, Linklogis has successfully tapped into new markets and achieved breakthroughs in cross-border business among multiple overseas countries and regions, and has been recognized as MNC Regional Headquarters in Shenzhen and Enterprise Headquartered in Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone by the Shenzhen government. In the first half of 2023, Olea, the joint venture set up by Linklogis and Standard Chartered, successfully entered the Vietnamese market, expanding local and cross-border trade financing businesses in Vietnam. Besides, Linklogis participated in an innovation project led by the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre, jointly developing prototypes with partners including Standard Chartered to explore the digital trade token solutions for SME financing.

Adhering to the vision of becoming the leading supply chain finance technology solution provider, Linklogis not only maintains a leading market share in the domestic market, but also continues to expand its international business and assist Chinese enterprises in venturing into overseas markets. In addition to traditional scenarios in cross-border trade, cross-border e-commerce, and online travel platforms, Linklogis has expanded into further cross-border financing scenarios by helping to upgrade and digitize the supply chains of Chinese manufacturers that are expanding overseas, maintaining a stable growth momentum in international business. In the first half of 2023, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by Cross-border Cloud was RMB5.7 billion, up 23% year-over-year. As of June 30, 2023, Linklogis has reached cooperation with 1,548 anchor enterprises and financial institutions.