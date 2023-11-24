India Power Sector Industry Report 2023-2028 - Sustained Economic Growth Continues to Drive Electricity Demand

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Sector in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian power sector is undergoing a significant change that has redefined the industry outlook. The power industry's future in India is bright, and sustained economic growth continues to drive electricity demand in the country. The private sector in the power industry in India generates 49% of the country's thermal power, whereas States and the Centre generate 25% and 26.0%, respectively.



Market Insights:



According to data from the Ministry of Power, India's power consumption stood at 130.57 Billion Unit (BU) in April 2023. The Government of India has set electricity generation (including renewable energy) target for the year FY 2024 at 1,750 BU. i.e. growth of around 7.2% over actual generation of 1,624.158 BU for the FY 2023.

The Government of India has set an ambitious goal of installing 500 GW non-fossil-fuel energy capacity by 2030. As of September 30, 2023, we have installed 186 GW capacity from non-fossil sources, which accounts for about 43.75% of our total installed capacity.

The last nine years has witnessed the fastest growth in renewable energy sector among all large economies; installed capacity has more than doubled and renewable energy generation has also increased significantly. We have attracted over 80 billion dollars in investment, including substantial FDI.



COVID-19 impact analysis:



In 2022, India's power demand grew about 8% - or at nearly double the pace of the Asia Pacific region - to more than 149.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) from the previous year. And in the first two months of 2023, demand jumped 10% from a year ago. A heatwave and easing of COVID-19 curbs drove power demand higher in the first and second half of 2022.

Erratic weather and a jump in agricultural activity were among the most prominent reasons behind the high growth in the second half of last year. In northern Haryana and Telangana in the south, unexpected dry spells contributed to higher demand from agricultural consumers of electricity during November and December 2022, which was based on assessments by grid operators in different states.



Moreover, higher demand from industry in Andhra Pradesh and tech employees returning to office in India's silicon valley Bengaluru in Karnataka state also drove power use up. Furthermore, in Kerala, the live streaming of World Cup matches potentially contributed to a 4.1% hike in peak demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Power sector - Generation overview

4.2. Power sector - An overview of demand and supply

4.3. Power sector in the country - Installed capacity overview



Chapter 5: Market segment

5.1. Thermal power

5.1.1. Installed capacity (GW)

5.2. Hydro power

5.2.1. Installed capacity (GW)

5.3. Nuclear power

5.3.1. Installed capacity (GW)

5.4. Renewable power

5.4.1. Installed capacity (GW)



Chapter 6: Impact of COVID-19

6.1. Impact on India's Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)



Chapter 7: Government policies

7.1. Government policies



Chapter 8: Market influencers

8.1. Market drivers

8.2. Market challenges



Chapter 9: Market trends

9.1. Market trends



Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

10.1. Adani Power Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note: Similar information covered for the other public companies

10.2. CESC Limited

10.3. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

10.4. NHPC Limited

10.5. NTPC Limited

10.6. SJVN Limited

10.7. Suzlon Energy Limited

10.8. Tata Power Limited

10.9. Websol Energy System Limited

10.10. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)



Chapter 11: Recent Developments



Chapter 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwk4qw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.