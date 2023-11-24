United States $28.5 Bn Construction Glass Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Glass Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Construction Glass Market has valued at USD 28.57 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.88% through 2028.

Urbanization plays a key role in the construction of commercial complexes, residential buildings, and public infrastructure. This creates a significant demand for glass products that enhance energy efficiency, maximize natural light, and elevate the overall aesthetics of buildings.

The integration of glass into architectural designs aligns perfectly with the modern preference for open and well-lit spaces, fostering a sense of well-being for all occupants. As cities continue to evolve, the use of construction glass becomes crucial in achieving sustainable urban development goals.

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Smart Glass Solutions



One notable trend in the United States Construction Glass Market is the surging demand for energy-efficient and smart glass solutions. With an increasing focus on sustainability and energy conservation, both residential and commercial building owners are actively seeking ways to minimize energy consumption and enhance overall efficiency. Consequently, construction glass that offers improved insulation, solar control, and dynamic tinting capabilities is experiencing a rise in popularity.



Energy-efficient glass, such as low-emissivity (Low-E) glass, plays a crucial role in maintaining stable indoor temperatures by reflecting heat back into the building during colder weather and reducing solar heat gain during hot summers. This not only enhances occupant comfort but also leads to significant energy cost savings for heating and cooling. Builders and developers are increasingly incorporating such glass products into their designs to meet energy efficiency standards and obtain LEED certification.



Another vital aspect of this trend is the emergence of smart glass technology. Smart glass can seamlessly transition between transparent and opaque states based on external factors like sunlight, temperature, or user preferences. This dynamic control of light and privacy not only contributes to energy efficiency but also enhances the comfort and functionality of spaces. Smart glass finds particular utility in modern building designs, where transparency and natural light are essential elements.



As the demand for sustainability and energy efficiency continues to surge, it is highly likely that the construction glass market will witness a growing adoption of these advanced glass solutions, revolutionizing the way buildings are designed and constructed across the United States.



Growing Demand for Sustainable Construction Practices



One of the primary factors driving the growth of the construction glass market in the United States is the rising demand for sustainable construction practices. The construction industry has placed a significant emphasis on sustainability due to environmental concerns and the imperative to reduce energy consumption. Consequently, there is an increasing preference for construction materials that contribute to energy efficiency and eco-friendliness, with construction glass aligning perfectly with these criteria.



Sustainable construction glass is specifically designed to enhance the energy performance of buildings. An example of this is low-emissivity (Low-E) glass, which features a thin metallic coating that reflects heat back into the building during cold weather while still allowing natural light to pass through. This dual functionality reduces the reliance on artificial heating and lighting, resulting in substantial energy savings. Furthermore, advancements in smart glass technology enable dynamic control of light and heat, further maximizing energy efficiency.



Additionally, sustainable construction practices, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, have gained significant prominence. Builders and developers are increasingly seeking materials that can help them achieve higher LEED ratings, and the utilization of energy-efficient glass is a critical component in this pursuit. This upward trend is expected to continue driving the demand for construction glass in the U.S. market as sustainable building practices become more prevalent.

Segment Highlights

The commercial segment was the dominant player in the global construction glass market in 2022, driven by factors such as urbanization, rising disposable income, and sustainable building practices.

Energy-efficient buildings are a prominent trend, leading to increased demand for low-emissivity (Low-E) and smart glass technologies.

Sustainability is crucial, with demand for glass products with high recycled content and green certifications.

The stable US economy positively impacts commercial construction, leading to a consistent demand for construction glass.

Green building certifications like LEED offer growth opportunities, as does retrofitting existing commercial buildings with energy-efficient glass.

The float glass segment is projected to experience rapid growth due to its applications in various areas, including windows, doors, curtain walls, and glass facades.

Demand for energy-efficient building materials, including Low-E coated and insulating float glass, is rising.

Smart glass technologies like electrochromic and thermochromic glass are gaining traction.

Building codes promoting energy efficiency drive the adoption of energy-efficient float glass solutions.

Innovation in coatings for energy efficiency, self-cleaning, and UV protection is crucial for competitiveness.

The Northeast US emerged as the dominant player in the United States construction glass market, driven by economic factors, population density, building regulations, and architectural preferences.

Major cities like New York and Boston undergo urbanization and redevelopment, leading to consistent demand for construction glass.

The region's dense urban areas contribute to increased demand for both commercial and residential construction glass.

Stringent building codes and regulations in the Northeast drive the use of high-quality glass products.

Developing advanced energy-efficient glass products tailored to the region's weather conditions and collaborating on historic renovation projects offer growth opportunities.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Vitro Architectural Glass

Pilkington North America

Oldcastle Building Envelope

Saint-Gobain North America

AGC Glass North America

PPG Industries

Cardinal Glass Industries

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

United States Construction Glass Market, By Type:

Low-Emissivity

Special

United States Construction Glass Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

United States Construction Glass Market, By Chemical Composition:

Float

Rolled/Sheet

United States Construction Glass Market, By Manufacturing Process:

Soda-Lime

Potash-Lime

Potash-Lead

United States Construction Glass Market, By Region:

South US

Midwest US

North-East US

West US

