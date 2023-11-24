McLeish Orlando Lawyers, LLP partners with Spinal Cord Injury Ontario to Launch the Independence Initiative Empowering Individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLeish Orlando Lawyers, LLP a personal injury law firm specializing in representing people who have been seriously injured, is proud to partner with Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (SCIO) on the launch of the Independence Initiative. This innovative program, created in partnership with sponsors, rehabilitation hospitals, philanthropists and entrepreneurs within the SCI community aims to ease the transition from hospital to home and promote independence and quality of life for individuals with new spinal cord injuries across seven of Ontario’s rehabilitation centres.

Recognizing that spending time in hospital can be an isolating journey, the Independence Initiative first began over the 2020 Holiday season to uplift spirits through the distribution of gift baskets for in-patients at the Toronto Rehabilitation Hospital, the Lyndhust Centre. These baskets were filled with holiday treats and innovative products that could be used during rehabilitation at a time where visitors were limited from entering the facility. For many patients at the time, this was the only visitation and holiday gift they had received during the season.

Recognizing the impact made from the small initiative, we have been able to expand this concept by offering more assistive devices and a multitude of community benefits and discounts across multiple Ontario rehab centres. The goal is to continue to expand the offerings of discounts and benefits to ensure greater success in transitioning people from hospital to home.

SCIO understands the immense financial burden that medical equipment and assistive devices can place on families, compounded by the physical, mental, and emotional demands of the injury. With limited government funding available for essential equipment and medical supplies in Ontario, SCIO has stepped up to fill the gap. We have forged partnerships with corporate donors, SCI-focused rehabilitation centers, and individuals with spinal cord injuries who offer discounts and benefits, equipment, supplies, and other opportunities that aid the transition from hospital to home.

This would not be possible without the generosity of our community and partners like our Presenting sponsor, McLeish Orlando Lawyers, as well as our Provincial sponsor Coloplast Canada, and our provincial equipment sponsors: Motion, Pride Mobility, Raz Design, and Motion Composites.

In addition, entrepreneurs within the SCI community are providing invaluable peer support by sharing their own products and innovations developed post-injury. This initiative is not just about physical support; it’s about showing our clients that they are not alone in their journey to functional recovery.

The Independence Initiative also serves as an introduction to the extensive range of services offered by SCIO. These services are designed to support clients in various areas of their lives, including securing employment, service navigation, knowledge exchange, nutrition, learning to drive adapted vehicles, and engaging in adaptive sports.

We are calling on corporate donors and the general public to support this vital initiative. Please visit our website.

About McLeish Orlando Lawyers LLP: McLeish Orlando Lawyers, LLP is an experienced personal injury firm, dedicated to representing people who have been seriously injured and family members who have lost a love one through the negligence of others. Our lawyers specialize in representing people who have suffered spinal cord injuries, brain injuries and serious orthopaedic injuries. Our goal is to achieve the best possible settlement or judgement for our clients, while at the same time shielding them from the stress that comes from advancing claims with an insurance company.

About Spinal Cord Injury Ontario: Spinal Cord Injury Ontario is Ontario’s largest community of experts in spinal cord injury, serving people with all disabilities. We are the primary source of services for individuals and families journeying from injury to achieving their personal life goals. Our extensive range of services includes service navigation, peer support, accessible employment services, knowledge exchange, advocacy, and more. SCIO helps those living with a mobility disability rediscover the joy in their life and thrive in the world around them.

Media Contact: Zina Atkinson, Manager, Marketing and Communications at zina.atkinson@sciontario.org (289) 541-6098 sciontario.org

Peter Athanasopoulos, Director, Public Policy petera@sciontario.org 416 996 6663

Event Announcement: Stuffing Event

Event Details:

Date: November 27, 2023

· Time: 11 am - 4 pm

· Location: Fiera Capital RBC Plaza, 200 Bay St, South Tower on the 38th floor

· Purpose: Volunteers and staff will assemble backpacks for distribution.

Media Invitation: We cordially invite media representatives to cover this heartwarming event. We ask that you attend our Independence Initiative stuffing party and interview our community of champions who have rallied to make this life-changing initiative happened.

For arrangements, please contact Zina Atkinson, Manager, Marketing and Communications at zina.atkinson@sciontario.org.

Media Contact Information

· Inquiries and Event Coverage: Zina Atkinson, Manager, Marketing and Communications at zina.atkinson@sciontario.org (289) 541-6098.

· Websites: www.mcleishorlando.com | https://sciontario.org

· Independence Initiative Page: https://sciontario.org/independence-initiative