UPCX Official Website Gets Updated with Conceptual Videos to Enhance User Understanding

Singapore, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPCX official website has recently undergone a significant update to enhance user experience and better communicate its core philosophy and future outlook to the public. In this update, the homepage has added new conceptual videos and a simple summary of the Whitepaper, aiming to help the public better understand the current status and future direction of UPCX.









This update focuses on providing the public with more informational resources, helping them understand more deeply how UPCX works and its goals. The newly introduced conceptual video provides viewers with a visual way to understand the characteristics and advantages of UPCX's financial payment system. At the same time, the simple summary of the Whitepaper provides a quick and concise reference for readers who wish to delve deeper into the technical background and future plans of UPCX.



Firstly, UPCX is a coordinated global payment solution that uses blockchain technology to optimize payment and remittance services worldwide. It is not just a payment system but a fully integrated, efficient, multifunctional financial ecosystem - a financial super app that provides an open-source payment platform accessible to everyone.

UPCX is a coordinated global payment solution, where "coordination" mainly refers to:



- Cross-border coordination: UPCX uses the Graphene network as the underlying technology, a highly scalable blockchain technology, enabling transactions conducted in different geographic and regulatory environments to be seamlessly performed on a unified platform. The high customizability and scalability of Graphene technology allow UPCX to adapt to various financial environments and regulations, thus achieving a truly global payment solution.

- System coordination: UPCX proposes a super APP of blockchain payment+ mode with innovative thinking, allowing different financial systems, such as banks, payment gateways, digital wallets, etc., to interoperate on the UPCX platform. This design makes UPCX not just a payment system but a super app that integrates various financial services.

- Currency coordination: UPCX uses the COSMOS protocol to build cross-chain bridges to support various currencies. The COSMOS protocol is a framework that promotes cross-chain transactions, allowing different blockchain networks to connect and interact so that UPCX can support transactions in multiple currencies, whether traditional fiat or various cryptocurrencies. This design will enable users to trade on the UPCX platform, achieving a truly global payment solution, regardless of where or what currency they use.



Secondly, the core currency (governance token) of UPCX is UPC, which empowers users with control over the platform, achieving true financial democratization. Holders of UPC can not only participate in deciding the development direction of UPCX, such as changing protocol parameters or proposing new features, but also share economic benefits from UPCX, such as dividends and interest income. All of this is conducted on the blockchain, providing high transparency. This design makes UPCX comparable to credit cards and mobile payment systems in terms of performance, scalability, and settlement integrity.



Therefore, the goal of UPCX is not only to build a better blockchain but to create a new financial world where power is decentralized to individuals rather than centralized institutions. In this new world, everyone can control their future by participating and contributing, exploring new paths for financial growth. This democratizes financial services, allowing all participants to share results fairly and transparently.



Lastly, UPCX is a decentralized system that provides a faster, safer, and more affordable global financial transaction solution. The UPCX team believes this website update will further deepen the public's understanding of UPCX and increase its recognition and trust in UPCX. UPCX will continue to strive to provide the latest information to meet the public's understanding and use needs for a financial payment system.



