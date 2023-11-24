United States $480+ Mn Hydroxyapatite Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hydroxyapatite Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Hydroxyapatite Market has valued at USD391.03 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.48% through 2028.



The growth of the United States hydroxyapatite materials market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for bone transplants and bone grafting materials. With the growing population of elderly people in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, there is a rising need for orthopedic implants, thereby boosting the hydroxyapatite market growth.

For instance, in the U.S., the population of elderly people has increased by 33% over the past 10 years. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income in emerging nations and developed countries has led to an increased demand for cosmetic products, such as anti-aging and skincare products. This sudden surge in demand has led to an increase in the product portfolio and manufacturing facilities across the globe, thereby enhancing the hydroxyapatite market share.



Moreover, the introduction of new healthcare services in Midwest and European countries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the hydroxyapatite market size. Countries in Midwest and Europe are allocating a significant portion of their GDP, around 11-15%, to healthcare and research institutes, thus fueling the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. increased healthcare expenditure by around 4.6%.

Furthermore, advancements in product quality have led to the development of superior dental and orthopedic implants. For instance, hydroxyapatite prepared through an advanced sol-gel process provides advantages in terms of particle size and coating formation, making it widely applicable for ocular implants and non-integrated implants.



However, the high cost of hydroxyapatite implants and several complications involved in the implantation procedure are expected to hamper the market growth. The high cost associated with the implant and additional expenses, such as material wrapping and peg replacement, may lead to an increase in demand for porous implants with reduced cost and fewer complications.

Conversely, the development of low-cost hydroxyapatite implants, such as synthetic hydroxyapatite implants, has attracted new customer segments in Midwest, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Biocompatible coatings refer to surfaces that are intricately designed to be in direct contact with living tissue without triggering any harmful reactions. These coatings are specifically engineered to ensure optimal compatibility, promoting seamless integration and functionality. One such remarkable material that exhibits exceptional biocompatibility and bioactivity is hydroxyapatite (HAp). Known as a naturally occurring mineral form of calcium apatite, HAp possesses unique properties that make it an ideal choice for creating biocompatible coatings.



The utilization of hydroxyapatite has gained significant momentum in the field of medical implants, particularly in the development of coatings for hip and knee replacements as well as dental implants. These coatings play a pivotal role in enhancing the integration of the implant with the surrounding bone tissue, ensuring long-term performance and durability of the implant itself.



Furthermore, the versatility of hydroxyapatite extends beyond orthopedic applications. Recent studies have shown promising results in utilizing hydroxyapatite coatings in cardiovascular applications. With the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the demand for effective and biocompatible solutions is on the rise. Hydroxyapatite coatings have emerged as a potential solution, offering a combination of biocompatibility, durability, and performance.



The future of biocompatible coatings appears promising, driven by continuous advancements in the medical field and an unwavering focus on improving patient outcomes. As a result, the demand for hydroxyapatite is expected to experience significant growth, further propelling the expansion of the United States Hydroxyapatite Market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $391.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $539.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered United States

Nano-Sized Hydroxyapatite Segment:

Nano-sized hydroxyapatite dominated the US market in 2022.

Nano-sized hydroxyapatite particles, ranging from nanometers to hundreds of nanometers, have remarkable biocompatibility, osteoconductivity, and bioactivity.

It finds applications in bone tissue engineering, drug delivery, dental materials, and implants.

Its nanoscale dimensions provide a large surface area for enhanced cell interaction and tissue regeneration.

Exceptional biocompatibility ensures compatibility with biological systems and minimizes adverse reactions.

Osteoconductivity supports bone growth and integration, making it ideal for bone tissue engineering.

Expected to play a pivotal role in advancing medical technologies and improving patient outcomes.

Orthopedic Segment:

The orthopedic segment is projected to experience rapid growth.

Factors like an aging population, increasing life expectancy, and bone disorders drive demand for bioactive ceramics.

Rising need for effective bone regeneration and replacement solutions.

Surge in demand for bioactive ceramics in the medical field.

Regional Insights (Midwest):

The Midwest region held the largest market share in 2022.

3.8% increase in Hydroxyapatite consumption due to growing concern for dental health.

2.7% rise in usage in the healthcare sector for orthopedic treatments.

2.6% increase in demand for cosmetic surgeries.

2.8% higher consumption in research institutes for comprehensive studies.

Growing recognition and utilization of Hydroxyapatite across dental health, orthopedics, cosmetics, and research sectors in the Midwest.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Hydroxyapatite Market.

Sofsera Corporation

Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

Cam Bioceramics BV

APS Materials Inc.

Granulab (M) Sdn Bhd

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

CG Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Fluidinova S.A.

Hydroxyapatite Market, By Type:

Nano-Sized

Micro-Sized

Greater than Micrometer

Hydroxyapatite Market, By Application:

Orthopedic

Plastic Surgery

Dental Care

Others

Hydroxyapatite Market, By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

