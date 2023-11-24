AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

| Source: Linas Agro Group Linas Agro Group

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notifications from the Company's executives and the persons closely related to the executives regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).

 

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

 

Attachments


24/11/2023 Notification from Andrius Pranckevičius 23/11/2023 Notification from Lijana Pinkevičienė 24/11/2023 Notification no2 from Andrius Pranckevičius