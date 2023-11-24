Corneal Implants Market Size to Surpass USD 754.4 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corneal implants market size is anticipated to reach around USD 617.5 billion by 2029, According to Precedence Research. North America led the market with a major market share of 59% in 2022.



The U.S. corneal implants market size was valued at USD 165.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit around USD 305.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The transparent front section of the eye that covers the iris and pupil, the cornea, often referred to as a corneal prosthesis or artificial cornea, is a medical device called a corneal implant intended to replace or augment a damaged or diseased cornea. When corneal problems like keratoconus, corneal scarring, or other conditions cannot be adequately treated with standard treatments like glasses, contacts, or corneal transplantation, corneal implants are utilized to restore vision in patients.

The two main types of corneal implants are synthetic and biological, with several variations. Typically comprised of silicone or polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), synthetic implants are intended to give structural support and optical clarity. Biological implants, on the other hand, are usually derived from donor corneal tissue or created using tissue engineering techniques. They aim to integrate more naturally with the recipient's eye.

There have been notable trends in the corneal implant market in recent years. Advances in materials science have paved the way for creating implant materials that are more robust and biocompatible, enhancing the long-term success rates of corneal implants. A study reveals that three-dimensional, lab-grown "mini-corneas" are a potent new tool for studying corneal illnesses since they closely match the developing human cornea.



Growth Factors:

The market for corneal implants is primarily being driven by the rise in the frequency of corneal diseases. Conditions include keratoconus, Fuchs dystrophy, keratitis, corneal scarring, corneal ulcers, and corneal edema, which can lead to the necessity for corneal transplantation. For instance, the Corneal Research Foundation of America estimates that 50 to 200 persons out of every 100,000 people have keratoconus.

According to research, there are 54.5 cases for every 100,000 persons in the US. As a result, the business of corneal implants is expanding as corneal problems become more common. Moreover, the requirement for treatments for corneal blindness promotes the market’s expansion.

Key Insights:

By Type, the human cornea segment has held the biggest revenue share of 92% in 2022.

By Type, the synthetic segment is anticipated to show noticeable growth.

By Surgery Method, the on-premise segment held a major market share of 54% in 2022.

By Surgery Method, the endothelial keratoplasty segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR fastest during the projected period.

By Application, the fuchs dystrophy segment held the highest revenue share of 54% in 2022.





Corneal Implants Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Global Market Size in 2023 USD 424.4 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 174.9 Billion Global Market Size by 2032 USD 754.4 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2032 USD 305.8 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR 6.6% North America Share 59%

Regional Snapshot:

In 2022, North America dominated the market. Patients worldwide travel to North America, mainly the United States, in search of cutting-edge medical care services. An influx of foreign patients has resulted from the availability of state-of-the-art corneal implant treatments and knowledgeable healthcare personnel in the area, which has helped the industry grow. In the United States, insurance favors corneal implant operations, encouraging medical professionals to offer these procedures. This has facilitated patient access to and affordability of corneal implants, spurring industry expansion.



Collaborations between medical device companies and healthcare institutions have facilitated research and development efforts, leading to the introduction of new and improved corneal implant technologies. These partnerships have accelerated market growth by bringing innovative solutions to the forefront. Healthcare providers increasingly adopt a patient-centric approach, tailoring treatment plans to individual needs. Corneal implants offer a personalized solution that aligns with this trend and fosters patient satisfaction and loyalty.

Report Highlights:

By Type , the human tissue segment had the most share in 2022. A greater understanding of the advantages of corneal implants and other tissue-based therapies among patients and medical professionals has fueled demand. People are more open to considering these possibilities to enhance their quality of life. The approval procedures for tissue-based products have been shortened by regulatory bodies, which has facilitated the commercialization of innovative corneal implant technologies. This has promoted investment and innovation in the sector. The exchange of tissues for transplant purposes has been facilitated by partnerships between nations and organizations. This has made corneal implants more accessible, particularly in areas with minimal resources.



By Type, the human tissue segment had the most share in 2022. A greater understanding of the advantages of corneal implants and other tissue-based therapies among patients and medical professionals has fueled demand. People are more open to considering these possibilities to enhance their quality of life. The approval procedures for tissue-based products have been shortened by regulatory bodies, which has facilitated the commercialization of innovative corneal implant technologies. This has promoted investment and innovation in the sector. The exchange of tissues for transplant purposes has been facilitated by partnerships between nations and organizations. This has made corneal implants more accessible, particularly in areas with minimal resources.

Increased patient awareness about eye health and the availability of corneal transplantation options have encouraged individuals to seek treatment earlier, reducing the severity of corneal diseases and the need for more extensive surgeries.



By Surgery Method, the penetrating keratoplasty segment held dominating share in 2022. Ongoing research in the field of corneal transplantation has led to the discovery of new surgical techniques and treatment options. For example, Descemet's membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) and Descemet's stripping automated endothelial keratoplasty (DSAEK) are newer, less invasive alternatives to traditional PKP, offering faster recovery times and better visual outcomes in some cases. Increased patient awareness about eye health and the availability of corneal transplantation options have encouraged individuals to seek treatment earlier, reducing the severity of corneal diseases and the need for more extensive surgeries.



Market Dynamics

Driver:

Demand for minimally invasive procedures



The corneal implant industry is mostly driven by the demand for minimally invasive procedures, which has completely changed how patients undergo and experience eye surgeries. Penetrating keratoplasty (PKP), or full-thickness cornea transplantation, was the standard procedure for corneal transplant surgery. Even if it works, PKP is connected to extended healing durations, a higher chance of graft rejection, and considerable surgical stress. Less invasive procedures, like Descemet's Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) and Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK), provide quicker recovery and less discomfort following surgery. After surgery, patients frequently see improvement sooner.

Minimally invasive procedures involve smaller incisions and a more targeted approach, leading to a lower risk of surgical complications, such as wound infections or induced astigmatism.

Minimally invasive corneal implant surgeries frequently permit outpatient or shorter inpatient stays, reducing the strain on healthcare facilities.

Restraint:

Limited availability of donor tissue

A major obstacle to the widespread corneal transplantation technique utilizing donor tissue is the scarcity of available donor corneas. Donor corneas are necessary for some types of lamellar transplantation, such as Descemet's membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) and full-thickness corneal transplantation (penetrating keratoplasty). There are many reasons why donor corneas are scarce. Not everyone can donate corneas since donors must adhere to strict age and health requirements.

People's or their families' desire to donate corneas after passing away may be constrained. These choices may be influenced by cultural, religious, and ethical convictions, which adds to the scarcity. Moreover, the demand for corneal transplantation is significant, driven by conditions like corneal dystrophies, keratoconus, and corneal scarring resulting from injury or infection. This demand often outstrips the available supply of donor tissue. The shortage of donor corneas has led to alternative approaches, such as developing synthetic or bioengineered corneas, to alleviate the dependence on donor tissue.

Opportunity:

Telemedicine and Remote Consultations

In the area of corneal implants, telemedicine, and remote consultations have become more important because they provide a number of advantages that improve patient care and accessibility to professional services. Geographical boundaries are removed via telemedicine, which enables patients to consult with ophthalmologists and other healthcare professionals from the convenience of their homes or nearby clinics. This is especially useful for people who live in remote or underdeveloped locations where access to specialized eye care may be restricted.

Remote pre-operative evaluations and post-operative follow-ups can be performed, saving patients from traveling far for visits. In addition to saving time and resources, doing so guarantees that patients receive prompt care, which is essential when corneal problems call for urgent attention. Moreover, telemedicine can facilitate collaborative care. Ophthalmologists can easily consult with colleagues and experts worldwide, enabling the exchange of knowledge and the development of best practices in corneal implant procedures.

Challenge:

High cost of surgery

The price of corneal implants is a serious challenge within the corneal implant market. Although these devices are crucial for treating various corneal disorders, their comparatively high cost can hinder accessibility and affordability for patients. Many times, complicated surgical procedures and specialist medical gear are needed for corneal implants, including operations like corneal transplantation or artificial corneal devices. All of these elements add to the overall cost of corneal implantation.

The utilization of modern artificial corneal devices or highly skilled ophthalmic surgeons with experience in corneal transplantation is required for corneal implant surgeries. The surgeons' training and expertise substantially influence the cost of the treatment. Corneal implant surgeries necessitate specialized medical equipment, such as microsurgical instruments, and high-quality surgical materials like sutures and donor corneas. These items contribute to the overall cost.



Patients who undergo corneal implantation often require extended post-operative care and follow-up visits to monitor their progress and manage potential complications. These ongoing medical expenses add to the overall cost.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Cellusion, an exclusive license deal in the Greater China region for Celregen to develop, produce, and market CLS001, was announced by a Japanese startup in regenerative medicine and Hangzhou Celregen Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical. Celregen will have the only right to develop, produce, and market CLS001 for bullous keratopathy in the Greater China region, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The rights to the creation, production, and marketing of CLS001 in other nations, such as the US, EU, and Japan, remain with Cellusion.

In July 2022, in order to create and market artificial corneal tissue for transplants in patients who require endothelial keratoplasty and natural lenticule transplants for the treatment of keratoconus and vision correction, Carl Zeiss Meditec and Precise Bio, a company advancing the use of bio-printed tissues and organs, have partnered.

Market Key Players:

Florida Lions Eye Bank

Alcon Inc.

Aurolab

CorneaGen

AJL Ophthalmic S.A.

DIOPTEX

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

San Diego Eye Bank

KeraMed, Inc.

Presbia PLC

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Human Cornea

Synthetic

By Surgery Method

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Endothelial Keratoplasty

By Application

Keratoconus

Fuchs Dystrophy

Infectious Keratitis

Corneal Ulcers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



