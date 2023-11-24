RCI Banque: Pillar III risk report as of December 31, 2022 (amended version dated 2023-11-21)

November 24, 2023

Pillar III risk report as of December 31, 2022

(amended version dated 2023-11-21)

Amended version of the Pillar III report as of 12/31/2022 is available on our website mobilize-fs.com under the reference “PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURE 2022-12-31 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2023-11-21)”.

Changes versus initial release are linked to an immaterial error correction on the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (12-months average) in tables “EU KM1 - Key metrics template”, “EU LIQ1 - Quantitative information of LCR” and “EU LIQA - Liquidity risk management” (row i) as well as in the paragraph « Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) » of Chapter IX – Liquidity Risk.

This new version cancels and replaces Pillar III report published on our website on a stand-alone basis on 03/13/2023.

Contact





Analysts and Investors







Financial Communication

+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74

contact_investor@mobilize-fs.com

About Mobilize Financial Services:

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed nearly 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At the end of December 2022, average earning assets stood at 44.7 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,050 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits amounted to 24.4 billion euros, or 49% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

Follow us on X (Twitter): @Mobilize_FS

Attachment