Europe Oil & Gas Monitor Service

EurOil analyses key trends such as the influx of private equity into the North Sea and how it is shaping the basin's future. The monitor also provides key insight on major trends such as decommissioning and the development of frontier regions like West of Shetland. Midstream developments also take prominence, with deep analysis of the region's gas needs and how they will be met in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
Sample Table of Contents
COMMENTARY
- European LNG rundown
PIPELINES & TRANSPORT
- Ukraine needs access to LNG capacity: gas grid head
- Poland receives first LNG cargo via Klaipeda
- Russia puts Nord Stream 2 to work for domestic market
POLICY
- G7 commit to phasing out Russian oil
- 10 oil-producing states account for 75% of global gas flaring
- EU talks on Russian oil embargo stall
ENERGY TRANSITION
- Gas firms call for global methane standard
PROJECTS & COMPANIES
- Orlen eyes leadership role in CEE fuel supply
- Longboat clinches second Norwegian farm-in deal
- Conoco files $1.2bn plan for Eldfisk North
- UKOG secures full permit for Horse Hill
- Harbour brings Tolmount gas field online
NEWS IN BRIEF
NEWSBASE ROUNDUP GLOBAL (NRG)
