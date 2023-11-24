Europe Oil & Gas Monitor Service

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Oil & Gas Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



EurOil analyses key trends such as the influx of private equity into the North Sea and how it is shaping the basin's future. The monitor also provides key insight on major trends such as decommissioning and the development of frontier regions like West of Shetland. Midstream developments also take prominence, with deep analysis of the region's gas needs and how they will be met in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



Sample Table of Contents



COMMENTARY

European LNG rundown

PIPELINES & TRANSPORT

Ukraine needs access to LNG capacity: gas grid head

Poland receives first LNG cargo via Klaipeda

Russia puts Nord Stream 2 to work for domestic market

POLICY

G7 commit to phasing out Russian oil

10 oil-producing states account for 75% of global gas flaring

EU talks on Russian oil embargo stall

ENERGY TRANSITION

Gas firms call for global methane standard

PROJECTS & COMPANIES

Orlen eyes leadership role in CEE fuel supply

Longboat clinches second Norwegian farm-in deal

Conoco files $1.2bn plan for Eldfisk North

UKOG secures full permit for Horse Hill

Harbour brings Tolmount gas field online

NEWS IN BRIEF



NEWSBASE ROUNDUP GLOBAL (NRG)

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba1s8z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.