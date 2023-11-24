November 24, 2023

RCI Banque discloses Capital Requirements following the 2023 SREP draft decision

As part of the 2023 exercise of the supervisory review and evaluation process ("SREP"), the European Central Bank has notified RCI Banque of its draft decision regarding the capital requirement the Bank must respect in 2024.

As of January 1, 2024*, the Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) will be 2.00% compared to 2.01% in January 2023.

RCI Banque did not exercise its "right to be heard" and no major change is expected in the final decision.

Starting from January 1, 2024*, RCI Banque will be required to meet the following capital requirements:

Minimum capital requirements Total Pillar 1 Pillar 21 Buffers2 CET13 11.33% 6.30% 2.00% 3.02% ow CET1 (Regulatory) 8.65% 4.50% 1.13% 3.02% ow RCI AT1 Shortfall4 1.88% 1.50% 0.37% 0.00% ow RCI T2 Shortfall5 0.80% 0.30% 0.50% 0.00% Total ratio 13.03% 8.00% 2.00% 3.02%

As a reminder, RCI Banque CET1 and Total Capital ratios stood at 13.95% and 16.16% respectively on 30 June 2023.

* unless otherwise specified in the final SREP decision

Financial Communication

+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74

contact_investor@mobilize-fs.com

1 Pillar 2 requirement or P2R. Does not include undisclosed Pillar 2 Guidance.

2 Capital Conservation buffer (“CCB”) 2.5 %, Counter-cyclical buffer (“CCyB”) 0.52 % as of January, 1st 2024. The CCyB depends on the bank exposure towards countries where countercyclical buffer rates are or will be set and may therefore vary on a quarterly basis. CCyB is expected to reach 0.71 % by year end 2024.

3 Assuming AT1 and T2 shortfalls filled with CET1 and shortfalls at their 30/06/2023 levels.

4 AT1 shortfalls (1.5% on Pillar 1 and 18,75 % of P2R on Pillar 2) filled with CET1.

5 T2 shortfalls (including 25 % of P2R) filled with CET1 (calculation as of 30/6/2023).

