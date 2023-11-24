UPCX (UPC) token is set to be listed on the MEXC trading platform soon

SINGAPORE , Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading global digital asset trading platform, MEXC, plans to officially list the UPCX (UPC) token on November 29, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC).

UPCX is an open-source payment system optimized for payment and financial services based on high-speed blockchain technology, aiming to transcend existing payment needs and realize efficient financial transactions and diversified functions. Its performance and scalability can be compared with credit cards and mobile payments, achieving near-instant payments and settlements.

As an advanced blockchain integrated platform, UPCX enhances the automation and simplification of financial processes through a range of technologies and products, including smart contracts, planned payments, scheduled payments, non-custodial escrow, and licensed payments, while providing users with a more secure, efficient, and flexible trading method. The features of these smart contracts are well suited for various use cases such as financial transactions, asset management, supply chain management, and voting systems.

Token Name: UPCX (UPC)

Total Supply: 780,000,000 UPC

Contract Address: 0x487d62468282Bd04ddf976631C23128A425555EE

UPC/USDT Trading: 2023-11-29 12:00 (UTC)

UPC Deposits: 2023-11-28 12:00 (UTC)

UPC Withdrawal: 2023-11-30 12:00 (UTC)









To celebrate the launch of UPCX (UPC), MEXC will hold a special event from November 24 to 29, 2023. During this period, users can earn UPCX (UPC) rewards by staking MX. For more details on the event, please visit: https://www.mexc.com/support/articles/17827791511707



About MEXC:

MEXC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, margin, and futures trading. Established in 2018, the exchange also provides quantitative trading, leveraged ETFs, and index ETFs. Users can purchase cryptocurrencies using credit or debit cards, global bank transfers, P2P trading, and third-party payments (such as Simplex, Banxa, and Mercuryo).

MEXC Official Website: https://www.mexc.com/



About UPCX:

UPCX is a revolutionary open-source payment system, driven by high-speed blockchain technology specifically designed for seamless settlement and financial service optimization. In today’s vibrant digital age, UPCX stands at the forefront of blockchain shaping the future of finance.

UPCX Official Website: https://upcx.io/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Upcxofficial



Discord: https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF



