Expect To Find Significant Savings This Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday on Flights and Packages, Shares CheapOair.ca

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday is upon us, and Cyber Monday (November 27) and Travel Tuesday (November 28) are right around the corner. Canadian travellers can expect to find significant travel savings, according to leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca.

Started in 2017, Travel Tuesday, or Travel Deal Tuesday as it is more formally known as, takes place the day after Cyber Monday. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known to have more general shopping sales, Travel Deals Tuesday serves as the main day for travel companies to offer discounts on hotels, cruises, flights, and packages.

“Historically, the start of Black Friday has found significant savings on a number of airline, hotel and cruise packages, with savings varying depending on the destination,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca.

Daniel added that travellers have more ways to save by taking advantage of CheapOair.ca’s comprehensive booking engine, which allows Canadians to not only compare rates by airlines but compare by alternating nearby airports which may cost less.

CheapOair.ca‘s mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Canadians can find up-to-date travel-related guidelines to destinations worldwide via the “Ready for your next trip” section on CheapOair.ca.

