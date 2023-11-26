Philips launches new-AI enabled innovations at #RSNA23 that free up healthcare providers to focus on patient care

November 26, 2023

New innovations help hospitals and health systems to consistently deliver accessible, high-quality care to patients in a sustainable way

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today puts patients and healthcare providers center-stage at #RSNA23 , the world’s largest medical imaging conference. Radiologists are looking for solutions to improve the performance of their departments and help patients with optimized workflows, shorter procedure times and user-friendly operations. With 45% of radiologists reporting symptoms of burnout, Philips’ innovations across diagnostic imaging and enterprise informatics are focused on freeing up time for clinical staff through enhanced workflows and improved efficiency.

The new innovations Philips is announcing at #RSNA23 include next generation ultrasound systems that increase diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency, the world’s first and only mobile MRI system with helium free operations, and new AI-enabled cloud solutions that enhance radiology efficiency and clinical confidence. The company also launched its new ‘care means the world’ campaign at the event, highlighting that improving human health and environmental health go hand in hand.

“Philips is teaming up with healthcare providers to optimize workflows so they can spend more time focusing on patients,” said Bert van Meurs , Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis and Image Guided Therapy at Philips. “The new innovations we’re unveiling here at RSNA provide a fully integrated AI-enabled diagnostic approach to help improve patient outcomes, optimize workflows and maximize lifetime value for our customers.”

Next generation ultrasound systems increase diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency

The pressures on healthcare staffing are particularly acute for sonographers, where it’s essential that any new capabilities are integrated in a way that’s intuitive so users can quickly embed them into routine care. Philips’ new ultrasound systems EPIQ Elite 10.0 and Philips Affiniti do exactly that, with the next generation of clinical performance that simplifies workflows to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The systems offer a single user interface combined with shared transducers and automated tools to help reduce complexity for a more efficient and enhanced user experience.

World’s first and only mobile MRI system with helium free operations

BlueSeal MR Mobile, the industry's first and only 1.5T fully sealed magnet, will be showcased in a mobile unit on the show floor at RSNA, delivering patient-centric MRI services where and when needed, using less helium than a non-sealed magnet. With more than 600 systems installed globally, MRI scanners equipped with Philips’ BlueSeal magnet technology have saved more than 1.5 million liters of helium since 2018. With hundreds of BlueSeal magnets in operation worldwide, Philips is now extending this breakthrough technology in a mobile truck, expanding quality access to MRI exams for more patients in more places.

Cloud-based PACS with new AI-enabled clinical and operational workflows

Philips HealthSuite Imaging is a cloud-based next generation of Philips Vue PACS, enabling radiologists and clinicians to adopt new capabilities faster, increase operational efficiency and improving patient care. HealthSuite Imaging on Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers new capabilities such as high-speed remote access for diagnostic reading, integrated reporting and AI-enabled workflow orchestration, all delivered securely via the cloud to ease IT management burden. Also unveiled at RSNA is Philips AI Manager, an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with a customer's IT infrastructure, allowing radiologists to leverage more than 100 AI applications for a more comprehensive assessment and deeper clinical insights in the radiology workflow.

Speed and efficiency are critical to diagnosis and treatment. At RSNA Philips will also spotlight its newest innovations in Digital X-ray including Philips Radiography 7000 M, a premium mobile radiography solution designed to offer enhanced care and higher operational efficiency for faster and efficient patient care, and Philips Radiography 7300 C premium digital radiography system designed to deliver high efficiency and clinical versatility. Also featured is the next-generation Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion 7 B20/15 biplane configuration, providing superb positioning capability for easier patient access during minimally invasive procedures, faster system movement, and full table side control of all components.

