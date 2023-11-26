PAYCOM ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Paycom To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Paycom between May 3, 2023 and November 1, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/PAYC.



NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAYC) and reminds investors of the January 9, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Paycom's Beti product led to cannibalization of Paycom's services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of Paycom's services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth to between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Paycom introduced its Beti product in July 2021. Beti is an automated payroll processing system that gives employees the option to do their own payroll, including reviewing and updating payroll errors.

On October 31, 2023, Paycom reported its Q3 2023 financial results, which disclosed disappointing Q3 revenues, revenues guidance for Q4 2023, and an initial 2024 outlook for 10% to 12% revenue growth. Paycom's reported financial results fell significantly below consensus estimates. At the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Craig Boelte explained that the Beti product has rendered some of the Company's existing offerings non-essential. As a result, customers have stopped purchasing Paycom's other services and billable items, which has affected the Company's revenues.

On this news, the price of Paycom shares declined by $94.28, or approximately 38.49%, from $244.97 per share to $150.69 on November 1, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Paycom’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

