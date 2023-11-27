Magazine and Literature Bag Market Rising to US$ 149.7 Million by 2034: A Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The global magazine and literature bag market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 110.3 million in 2024. The magazine and literature bag sales are expected to witness a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the magazine and literature bag market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 149.7 million.



Factors Igniting Demand for Magazine and Literature Packaging Solutions

There is an upward trend in the adoption of magazine and literature bags as shipping packaging options are increasing due to the popularity of eCommerce. Demand for magazines and literature bags is higher, which strengthens and defends against damage during transit.

Print media, including literature and magazines, remains relevant despite the growth of digital media. Safeguarding tangible printed materials during storage and transportation may compel the demand for magazines and literature bags.

The global shift toward sustainability has impacted the packaging industry. Businesses and consumers are becoming interested in eco-friendly packaging options. There is a rise in demand for magazine and literature bags because they are composed of recyclable or biodegradable materials.

Textbooks, workbooks, and other printed materials must be transported and kept safe in educational settings. The education sector propels the magazine and literature bag market.

Key Takeaways

The paper segment in the material type category is estimated to grab a share of 52.50% in 2024.

category is estimated to grab a share of in 2024. In the basis weight category, the 25 to 30 GSM segment acquires a market share of 40.2% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States magazine and literature bag sales is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2024.

is anticipated to surge at a through 2024. The North America magazine and literature bag market grabs a share of 23.50% of the global market.

of the global market. The Germany magazine and literature bag industry is set to develop at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2024.

through 2024. The magazine and literature bag demand in the United Kingdom is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Europe magazine and literature bag market holds a market share of 29.50% in 2024.

in 2024. China’s magazine and literature bag sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% until 2034.

until 2034. India’s magazine and literature bag market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

through 2034. The Australia magazine and literature bag industry is set to register a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan magazine and literature bag industry is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3% through 2034.

Regional Magazine and Literature Bag Market

Asia Pacific is experiencing a boom in demand for magazine and literature bags due to rising rates of literacy and an expanding urban population.

The North American market for magazines and literature bags reflects the region's environmental consciousness by emphasizing eco-friendly materials and sustainability.

The competitive North American magazine and literature bag industry heavily relies on innovation and fashionable designs.

In line with Europe’s cultural appreciation of aesthetically pleasing and artistic products, there is a strong focus on fashion and design. This escalates the demand for magazines and literature bags.

Europe's consumers choose compact, multipurpose magazine and literature bags that reflect their active lifestyles.



“The growing consumer demand for fashionable and valuable accessories is soaring the market growth. The magazine and literature bag demand is expanding due to rising urbanization and a desire for structured lifestyles from 2024 to 2034. Sustainable materials and creative designs are starting to play a significant role in consumer decisions, indicating a trend toward sustainability,” Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights.

Key Market Players

Samsonite

Tumi

American Tourister

Victorinox

RIMOWA

Travelpro

Briggs & Riley

Herschel Supply Co.

Eastpak

JanSport

Competitive Landscape

The magazine and literature bag manufacturers compete for market share within the highly competitive market by highlighting design innovation, sustainability, and durability. Major magazine and literature bag vendors concentrate on growing their product lines, forming business alliances, and improving their distribution systems to obtain a competitive advantage.

For competitors in the magazine and literature bag industry to succeed over the long term, they must be able to adjust to shifting consumer preferences and maintain a commitment to quality.

Novel Innovations

The North Face, Inc.: Although the North Face is best known for its outdoor clothing, it also makes backpacks that can be used for carrying magazines.

Although the North Face is best known for its outdoor clothing, it also makes backpacks that can be used for carrying magazines. Tumi : Renowned for its high-end accessories for business, travel, and lifestyle, Tumi deals in products in the magazine and literature bags category.

: Renowned for its high-end accessories for business, travel, and lifestyle, Tumi deals in products in the magazine and literature bags category. Victorinox: Known for its Swiss Army knives, Victorinox also makes luggage and travel accessories and magazine and literature bags.



Key Segments

By Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Bioplastics

Other Plastics

Paper

By Basis Weight:

Up to 25 GSM

25 to 30 GSM

31 to 40 GSM

Above 40 GSM

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Asia

Latin America



