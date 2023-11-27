Axial Piston Motor Market Projected to Reach US$ 529 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.70% from 2024 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The valuation of the global axial piston motor market was around US$ 361.9 million in 2023. The demand is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period. The market is expected to reach US$ 529 million by 2034.



The increasing industrialization worldwide is projected to drive the future of the axial piston motor market. Some of the important trends expected to create immense opportunities in the market in the next years include the development of new materials and the integration of smart technologies.

Rising demand for axial piston motors in machinery such as trucks, bulldozers, and harvesters is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing implementation of new technologies in axial piston motors is expected to create opportunities in the market.

Producers are entering new markets throughout different regions. Manufacturing businesses are focusing on developing strategic collaborations with retailers to increase their brand awareness. Other factors are also anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Consumers are seeking work-efficient motors for various applications in different machines, which is expected to drive the market.

The demand for axial piston motors is rapidly increasing due to technological advancements and enhanced efficiency, versatility, and better performance of these motors.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

by 2034. The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 3.30% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With a 4.20% CAGR, the market in China is significantly rising over the forecast period.

the market in China is significantly rising over the forecast period. The market in Japan is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period.



“The Axial Piston Motor exhibits substantial potential for growth in various industries. With its efficient design and versatility, the motor is positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-performance hydraulic systems” , - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape in the Axial Piston Motor Market:

In recent years, there has been a surge in investments and collaborations with venture capital firms and businesses within the industry. These strategic partnerships aim to accelerate research and development activities, scale production, and expand market reach.

Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the design and engineering of novel motors with enhanced efficacy.

Key Players in the Axial Piston Motor Market:

Eaton Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Danfoss

Bosch Rexroth AG

Kawasaki Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Poclain Hydraulics

Bonfiglioli S.p.A.

HYDAC International GmbH

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG

Sauer-Danfoss GmbH

Rexroth Hydraulics

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Sun Hydraulics Corporation

HAWE Hydraulik

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

John Deere

Case New Holland

Kubota Corporation

Recent Developments in the Axial Piston Motor Market

Bonfiglioli introduced new track drives with integrated axial piston motors for hybrid platforms.

In 2023, Parker Hannifin introduced the F10 medium-duty, fixed-displacement, bent-axis pump, and motor series, an evolution of the company's Pump & Motor Division Europe's F11 and F12 products.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

High Speed

Medium Speed

Low Speed



By End-use Industry:

Mining

Automotive

Marine

Oil and Gas

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



