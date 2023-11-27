Coinbursts - Sparking a New Era of Endless Jackpot Delights in Asia and the Philippines

Makati, Philippines, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinbursts, a vibrant new online gaming brand, is set to make its grand entrance into the Asian and Philippine markets at the end of November. As an esteemed subsidiary of Europe's renowned iGaming group, ievolution, Coinbursts is poised to flood the Asian gaming landscape with boundless joy and surprises. Upholding its slogan, "Where the Wins Keep Bursting", the brand stands as a beacon of never-ending excitement and jackpot euphoria.

In strategic alliance with beloved Philippine slot games like Jili and Fachai, Coinbursts promises a deeply immersive and joyful gaming experience. Adding to this, the platform rolls out a slew of free games, enabling players to revel in the virtual casino thrill and continuous jackpot exhilaration, all without any risk.

Coinbursts' live casino game selection boasts a thrilling variety, including classic favorites such as Baccarat and Blackjack, alongside cutting-edge AR technology game shows like "Crazy Time" and "Crazy Coin Flip". These games not only embody the relentless winning spirit of Coinbursts but also guarantee continuous excitement with potential wins scaling up to 20,000 times.

Adding to the thrill, XXXTreme Lightning Baccarat and XXXTreme Lightning Roulette offer a unique gaming experience. XXXTreme Lightning Baccarat, a captivating variant of the popular Lightning Baccarat, intensifies each round with more Lightning Cards and larger multipliers, presenting unprecedented potential winnings in the realm of Baccarat. Every game round sees the creation of four to eight random Lightning Cards, each assigned with up to a 10x multiplier. Winning hands containing one or more matching Lightning Cards see their winnings magnified accordingly. Excitingly, a tie bet win with six matching Lightning Cards could escalate to a staggering multiplier of up to 2,850,000 times.

Coinbursts' CMO, Atom Dyson Tum, articulates, “Coinbursts transcends mere gaming; it embodies a lifestyle brimming with happiness and abundance. Our mission is to craft an environment where players can not only delight in the games but also experience the small yet profound joys of life.”

As the online gaming sector rapidly advances, Coinbursts eagerly anticipates becoming a new highlight in the Asian market. Driven by continuous innovation and superior customer service, it strives to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences to its players.