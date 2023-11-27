Global Particle Therapy Market Size Worth USD 1.46 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.1%

New York, United States , Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Particle Therapy Market size is to grow from USD 0.67 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.46 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2639

Particle therapy, a cutting-edge form of cancer treatment, employs charged particles like protons and heavy ions for precise tumor targeting. By delivering energy directly to cancerous tissues while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy cells, particle therapy minimizes side effects and enhances treatment efficacy. Its modulated energy deposition curve and superior dose distribution make it especially effective for complex tumors, pediatric cases, and radioresistant cancers. Despite cost and facility requirements limiting widespread adoption, particle therapy holds immense potential in revolutionizing oncological care by improving patient outcomes and quality of life during and after treatment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Particle Therapy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By type (Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy), By System (Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems), By Cancer Type (Pediatric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, and Others), By Application (By App Treatment and Research), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2639

In 2022, the proton therapy segment accounted for around 65.7% market share

On the basis of the type, the global particle therapy market is segmented into proton therapy and heavy ion therapy. The proton therapy segment has emerged as the dominant force in the particle therapy market. This is primarily due to its precise and targeted approach in treating various cancers, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Proton therapy's superior dose distribution and reduced long-term side effects make it an attractive option, particularly for pediatric cases and complex tumors.

The single-room systems segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period

Based on the system, the global particle therapy market is segmented into multi-room systems and single-room systems. The single-room systems segment is anticipated to experience robust growth within the particle therapy market. This projection can be attributed to their cost-effectiveness and compact design, making them more accessible for healthcare facilities with limited space and resources. As technological advancements continue to improve the efficiency and capabilities of single-room systems, their appeal is growing.

The pediatric cancer segment is grow at a fastest CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period

Based on the type of cancer, the global particle therapy market is segmented into pediatric cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and others. The pediatric cancer segment is poised to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period within the particle therapy market. This accelerated expansion is primarily due to the heightened awareness of the long-term risks associated with traditional radiation therapy in children. Particle therapy's precision in targeting tumors minimizes harm to developing tissues, reducing the potential for adverse effects later in life.

The research segment held the largest market with more than 70.4% revenue share in 2022

Based on the application, the global particle therapy market is segmented into by app treatment and research. The research segment has established its dominance in the particle therapy market, primarily owing to the continuous advancements and studies aimed at enhancing treatment efficacy. Research initiatives focusing on refining particle therapy techniques, expanding its applications, and accumulating clinical evidence have contributed to the segment's prominence. As ongoing studies uncover new insights into particle therapy's potential benefits for various cancers and patient populations, investments in research continue to drive innovation, making the research segment the largest contributor to the overall growth of the particle therapy market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2639

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period

Based on region, Europe is expected for substantial growth in the particle therapy market during the forecast period. This projection stems from factors such as increasing awareness about advanced cancer treatments, a rising geriatric population susceptible to cancer, and robust healthcare infrastructure. European countries' proactive approach towards adopting innovative medical technologies, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, is anticipated to drive the expansion of particle therapy facilities.

Asia-Pacific region has dominated by capturing the largest market share. This prominence can be attributed to several factors, including a rising prevalence of cancer cases, increasing healthcare investments, and advancements in medical technology across countries in the region. Moreover, the presence of densely populated countries with a growing demand for advanced cancer treatments, coupled with supportive government initiatives and collaborations with global healthcare leaders.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global particle therapy market include IBA Worldwide, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., ProTom International, Danfysik A/S, Elekta AB, Provision Healthcare, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2639

Recent Market Developments

In April 2021, Collaboration between IBA Worldwide (EU) and Tractebel (US). This collaboration agreement will assist IBA's clients with proton therapy design and construction projects.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global particle therapy market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Particle Therapy Market, By type

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

Particle Therapy Market, By System

Multi-Room Systems

Single-Room Systems

Particle Therapy Market, By Cancer Type

Pediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Others

Particle Therapy Market, By Application

By App Treatment

Research

Particle Therapy Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Global Spirometer Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Devices, Software, Accessories & Consumables), By Type (Volume Measurement, Peak Flow Meters), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings, Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics, Other Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Life Science Reagents Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Immunoassay Reagents, Molecular Diagnostic Reagents, Microbiology Reagents, and Other Product Types), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Testing Services (Safety, Genetic Characterization, Purity, Identity, and Potency), By End-User (Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global GMP Cell Banking Services market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian, Stem Cell, and Others), By Applications (Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing Organizations),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter