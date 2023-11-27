Groupe Casino: Communication by the Casino group

Communication by the Casino group

Paris, 27 November 2023

Following rumors in the press, the Casino group confirms that it has received preliminary expressions of interest for the acquisition of hypermarket and supermarket stores. These expressions of interest will be analyzed by the group and the consortium (EP Equity Investment III s.à.r.l, Fimalac and Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company) in the coming weeks, it being provided that any disposal shall be subject to the prior approval of the consortium in accordance with the lock-up agreement dated 5 October 2023. The Casino group will keep the market informed of any significant developments.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

or

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino – Communications Director

Béatrice MANDINE – bmandine@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10

or

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

Attachment